Paris Jackson attends Paris Hilton’s family art show

By Maria Loreto
 4 days ago

Paris Jackson was in attendance at Paris Hilton ’s family art show. The event was called GODDESS and was hosted by Barron Hilton , Paris Hilton’s brother. Paris Jackson provided the evening’s entertainment, and she looked stunning in a gray dress.

GettyImages
Paris Jackson provided the evening’s music and entertainment.

Jackson wore her hair long and bright blonde, wearing a make up that accentuated her eyes. She had on a long gray sleeveless dress, showing off her tattoos.

Hilton wore a colorful outfit made up of a long sleeve shirt and a black dress, which she paired with dark sunglasses and black tights.

The event was attended by a variety of celebrities, including Josh Brolin, Cheryl Hines , and more.

GettyImages
The evening was hosted by Barron and Tessa Hilton.

Paris Jackson performed alone on stage, framed by two portraits. She sat in front of a pool and played her guitar, performing some of her new songs. She shared snippets of her performance on her Instagram stories, where guests in attendance filmed her as they enjoyed her music.

Paris Jackson’s latest EP is titled “The Lost,” and it was released this year. It includes three tracks, including a collaboration with the band Caamp. While she has kept busy with a variety of projects, including expanding on her acting and modeling career, Jackson has made it clear that her main passion is music. In an interview with Variety , she discussed some of the parts she loved the most about making music, including live performances. “There are so many different cool parts about being a musician, and performing is one of them.” She also said that her dream career is “to do this for the rest of my life… Connect with other artists like this, and to create like this. It just makes my heart so full. It’s that feeling like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I’m doing exactly what I need to be doing. It’s hard to explain, but it’s incredible.”

