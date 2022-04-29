College football recruiting: How 2022 NFL Draft picks ranked as recruits

View the original article to see embedded media.

The long and winding road has led some of the nation's best recruits to the place they wanted to get to: the NFL Draft.

And while it's not a given that you have to be a elite prospect who went to the best college football program to get to the NFL, it does certainly help.

Scroll through to see where this year's NFL Draft picks were ranked as high school recruits.

How NFL Draft picks ranked as recruits

1. Jaguars: Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, a consensus 5-star prospect, from Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee in the 2019 recruiting class

2. Lions: Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a consensus 4-star prospect, from Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child in the 2018 recruiting class

3. Texans: LSU defensive back Derek Stingley, a consensus 5-star prospect, from Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School, in the 2019 recruiting class

4. Jets: Cincinnati defensive back Ahmad Gardner, a consensus 3-star prospect, from Detroit King, in the 2019 recruiting class

5. Giants: Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, a consensus 5-star prospect, from Thousand Oaks (Calif.) Oaks Christian, in the 2019 recruiting class

6. Panthers: NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, a consensus 3-star prospect, from Charlotte Providence Day School, in the 2019 recruiting class

7. Giants: Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, a consensus 5-star prospect, from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, in the 2019 recruiting class

8. Falcons: USC wide receiver Drake London, a consensus 4-star prospect, from Moorpark (Calif.) High, in the 2019 recruiting class

9. Seahawks: Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross, a consensus 5-star prospect, from Laurel (Miss.) High, in the 2019 recruiting class

10. Jets: Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, a consensus 5-star prospect, from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis, in the 2019 recruiting class

11. Saints: Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, a consensus 4-star prospect, from San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills, in the 2018 recruiting class

12. Lions: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, a consensus 4-star prospect, from St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep, in the 2019 recruiting class

13. Eagles: Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a consensus 4-star prospect, from Charlotte Mallard Creek, in the 2018 recruiting class

14. Ravens: Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton, a consensus 4-star prospect, from Atlanta Marist School, in the 2019 recruiting class

15. Texans: Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green, a consensus 5-star prospect, from Humble (Texas) Atascocita, in the 2019 recruiting class

16. Commanders: Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, a consensus 4-star prospect, from Nazareth (Pa.) High, in the 2018 recruiting class

17. Chargers: Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson, a consensus unranked prospect, from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Riverdale Baptist

18. Titans: Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, a consensus 4-star prospect, from Warren (Ark.) High, in the 2019 recruiting class

19. Saints: Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning, a consensus unranked prospect, from Clear Lake (Iowa) Newman Catholic, in the 2017 recruiting class

20. Steelers: Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, a consensus 3-star prospect, from Oakhurst (N.J) Ocean Township, in the 2017 recruiting class

21. Chiefs: Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, a consensus 4-star prospect, from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, in the 2019 recruiting class

22. Packers: Georgia linebacker Quay Walker, a consensus 5-star prospect, from Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County, in the 2018 recruiting class

23. Bills: Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam, a consensus 4-star prospect, from North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School, in the 2019 recruiting class

24. Cowboys: Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith, a consensus 3-star prospect, from Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley, as a guard in the 2019 recruiting class

25. Ravens: Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, a consensus 3-star prospect, from Solon (Iowa) High, as a defensive lineman in the 2018 recruiting class

26. Jets: Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson, a consensus unranked prospect, from Eden Prairie (Minn.) High, in the 2017 recruiting class

27. Jaguars: Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, a consensus 3-star prospect, from Chula Vista (Calif.) Otay Ranch, in the 2017 recruiting class

28. Packers: Georgia defensive tackle Devontae Wyatt, a consensus 4-star prospect, from Decatur (Ga.) Towers, in the 2017 recruiting class

29. Patriots: Chattanooga offensive guard Cole Strange, a consensus 2-star prospect, from Knoxville (Tenn.) Farragut, in the 2016 recruiting class

30. Chiefs: Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis, a consensus 4-star prospect, from West Lafayette (Ind.) High, in the 2019 recruiting class

31. Bengals: Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill, a consensus 5-star prospect, from Tulsa (Okla.) Washington, in the 2019 recruiting class

32. Vikings: Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine, a consensus 4-star prospect, from Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian, in the 2019 recruiting class

