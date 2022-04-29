ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC recruiting target boosts his stock at recent AAU evaluation period

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngvHf_0fORsr0m00

With the college basketball season over, the focus is shifting to recruiting and that means a brand new evaluation period for the AAU cycle. The North Carolina Tar Heels have been out on both weekends scouting talent and watching their targets.

One player that UNC watched during a recent live period was four-star small forward Jason Asemota. The Arizona native is a 2024 prospect and is starting to draw significant interest from top programs. And there’s a reason why.

Rivals.com recently released their list of five players that improved their stock during the evaluation period and Asemota cracked that list. Here is what Rob Cassidy wrote on Asemota and his game:

Asemota has long been a high-profile prospect with a bright future. There’s a reason he currently ranks No. 25 in the Rivals150, after all. After two live periods, however, it’s clear that 25 isn’t nearly high enough for the 6-foot-9 forward who plays the circuit with The Syndicate grassroots organization. Asemota has long had the build and the agility to impress college coaches, but he’s shooting the ball incredibly well from distance lately and is slowly becoming more aggressive when it comes to getting to the basket. He knocked down six three-pointers on his way to 36 points on 14-for-19 shooting in an EYBL game over the weekend and continues to make his case to move into striking distance of the top five.

Cassidy notes that Arizona State might be an early favorite in this recruitment but programs like UNC, Oregon, Kansas, Auburn, and Illinois are also making a strong push.

Asemota is a player we will keep an eye on moving forward.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Breaking: UNC Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal

UNC basketball shooting guard Kerwin Walton has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports. A 6-foot-5 former four-star recruit, Walton started 20 games as a freshman in 2020-21, averaging 8.2 points in 21.0 minutes per appearance. He also connected on 42% of his three-point attempts. However, the Minnesota native...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
State
Oregon State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Recruiting#Aau#Eybl#Arizona State
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Punishment For Scott Frost

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program have been hit with some minor penalties by the NCAA for infractions. The NCAA announced on Monday morning that Frost has been hit with a one-year show cause order and a five-day suspension during the “championship segment” of the season. According...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC guard Kerwin Walton enters transfer portal

UNC basketball guard Kerwin Walton has entered the transfer portal, announced on Sunday morning. Players have until Sunday at 11:59 pm ET to enter the portal to be eligible for the one-time transfer rule. Walton had announced last week that he was going to be testing the NBA Draft process, aiming to receive feedback for next season. Walton is a rising junior who saw his role dip from his freshman year to his sophomore season. Last year he averaged 3.4 points per game in 13.4 minutes per game. He shot 37.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three. Walton started just...
NBA
The Spun

Keyontae Johnson Makes Decision On His Basketball Future

After seeing head coach Mike White leave to become the head coach at arch-rival Georgia, the Florida Gators basketball team will now have to deal with losing star guard Keyontae Johnson. According to 247Sports, Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson has barely played at all since suffering a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy