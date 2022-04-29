ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle pricing lawsuit

 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a California lawsuit alleging the retail chain changed prices on its mobile app after customers entered stores and charged them more than advertised.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office filed the lawsuit in February. The settlement was announced last month.

The lawsuit alleged that Target used a technology known as “geofencing” that enables businesses to identify customers’ locations and make their apps adapt to that location. The retailer didn’t clearly disclose to customers where some items could be purchased for the advertised price, either online or in the store.

The settlement prohibits Target from using the technology to raise prices and requires Target to clearly display on the app where a customer can find the item for the advertised price. Target stores in California must implement audit and price accuracy checks for seven years.

Target officials said most of the issues in California occurred because promotional signs weren’t removed immediately after the promotion ended.

Target paid $7.4 million in 2018 to settle another lawsuit brought by San Diego prosecutors. That filing alleged the retailer violated California laws governing the disposal of hazardous waste.

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
St. Paul Rent Control Ordinance Kicks In Sunday, Capping Increases At 3%

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – In November, St. Paul voters said “yes” to a rent stabilization ordinance, which will cap rent increases to no more than 3% a year. It’s the strictest measure of its kind in the nation, but there are still exceptions to the policy. Even if there’s a new tenant, landlords cannot raise rent more than 3% a year without filing for an exception. “It means that our kids don’t have to switch schools mid-year, it means we can keep our jobs and have long term stable employment. It means that we can start saving up for that small business...
Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment, bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature pushed through a bill to give bonuses to workers who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic and to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund following months of negotiations. Legislative leaders struck a deal...
Weyco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.1 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. The footwear distributor posted revenue of $81.4 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
Green Brick Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $61.6 million. The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.20 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
Minnesota Healthcare Workers Can Score Free Food From Chipotle

Since Rochester, Minnesota is the town with one of the best hospitals in the entire world, I thought I'd make sure everyone knew about this freebie that Chipotle was giving away to 2,000 healthcare workers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and throughout the U.S.. And when I say "healthcare workers", you don't have to work at Mayo Clinic or a hospital to be eligible for the free food based on a few details in the rules.
Gamco Investors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RYE, N.Y. (AP) _ Gamco Investors Inc. (GBL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Rye, New York-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. The investment manager posted revenue of $69.6 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
