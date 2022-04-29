ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Stretch of US from St. Louis to Chicago under threat of severe weather

By Alex Sosnowski,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

For the second day in a row, a severe weather system moving west to east is set to bring a couple of days of potentially dangerous and damaging storms this time to portions of the Midwest and southern Plains through Monday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The weekend could get off to a turbulent start, and multiple major cities will be under a threat of not only explosive thunderstorms but also the chance of isolated tornadoes.

On Friday, several tornadoes were reported throughout the day, including a confirmed tornado near Stamford, Nebraska. On Friday evening, a destructive tornado was spotted approaching a residential area of Andover, Kansas, which is located just east of Wichita.

Large hail also impacted much of Nebraska and Kansas on Friday, including Enterprise, Kansas, which saw hail as large as softballs impact the area. In Axtell, Nebraska, hail got as large as tennis balls, according to storm reports.

Into Saturday night, the risk of severe thunderstorms will extend northeastward, including parts of the Mississippi Valley like St. Louis, where temperatures will top out in the mid-70s, during the afternoon. As the day progresses, the storms will also extend into a portion of the Great Lakes region that will include the Chicago metro area from late Saturday afternoon to Saturday evening. Daytime temperatures in Chicago are expected to reach into the low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3un3La_0fORqFyw00

Atmospheric conditions may limit the number of exceptionally powerful storms that break out on Saturday, but the storms that manage to erupt can pack quite a punch in some communities.

Although storms will be to the east of Nebraska and Kansas by Saturday, there will still be a risk of an expansive area of strong winds. Cheyenne, Wyoming; Rapid City, South Dakota; and Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; are just a few locations where winds may be strong enough to cause localized power outages to begin the weekend.

Wind gusts are expected to be between 50 and 70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph for the strongest gusts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3badEm_0fORqFyw00

Farther to the north, the weather won't be severe but will be rainy enough to aggravate problems triggered by weather events earlier in April.

The same storm system causing the potential for severe weather will bring drenching rain to portions of the northern Plains that have been hit by both rain and snowstorms in recent weeks. Melting and runoff from the storms have pushed the Red River of the North to major flood stage in some communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rz0hW_0fORqFyw00

Where large pools of water are not present, many fields are saturated and will take many weeks to dry out. Rain from the storm into this weekend can aggravate flooding and soggy fields, forecasters say.

Severe storms may bring sporadic drought relief next week

Looking ahead to the early part of the week, another round of thunderstorms farther south early next week may bring severe weather and also beneficial downpours to some drought-ravaged locations of the Plains.

This round of severe weather is forecast to ramp up over the Plains on Sunday and Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geats_0fORqFyw00

As a parade of storms continues to roll in from the Pacific Ocean and across the Western states, one such storm may track far enough to the south to tap into Gulf of Mexico moisture sooner rather than later.

A stalled front may help bring drenching showers and thunderstorms to portions of northern and western Texas and western and central Oklahoma early next week, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Much of this region is experiencing moderate to exceptional long-term drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Any soaking rain would be more than welcomed in the region.

While the storms could ultimately end up being spotty in nature, some communities could be hit with so much rain at once that flash flooding will be possible.

There is also the likelihood of severe weather accompanying some of the storms. Despite the prospect of much-needed rain for a portion of the southern High Plains early next week, it may be difficult for any rain to reach very far to the west in drought-plagued New Mexico.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Enormous storm could produce blizzard, widespread severe weather next week

An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Omaha, NE
City
Philo, IL
State
Texas State
City
Kansas, IL
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
City
Omaha, IL
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Timmer
Person
Philo
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Warning, Watches ongoing for parts of northern Arkansas

(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Snowstorms#Flood#Western States#Reedtimmeraccu
AccuWeather

Say goodbye to Ida: Name of deadly hurricane retired

A year after the storm caused immense death and catastrophic damage throughout its 1,000-mile path, the name Ida will never again be used in hurricane seasons. Ida will join the ranks of retired storm names after the Category 4 hurricane claimed dozens of lives and wrought widespread destruction across the nation, even when weakening into a tropical rainstorm, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Hurricane Committee ruled Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy