NPCOVID19 UPDATE: April 29th

Matt Berke and Haley McCracken, Project Self-Sufficiency, will discuss the impact of childhood trauma at an upcoming workshop.Project Self-Sufficiency. Project Self-Sufficiency will continue the workshop and discussion series, “Connections Matter”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs), with a virtual session in English, Wednesday, May 4th, 5:00 p.m. A virtual session in Spanish will be offered Wednesday, May 18th, 2:00 p.m. Participants are invited to explore the Connections Matter curriculum, a program funded by the New Jersey Department of Children and Families and led by Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey designed to engage providers, parents, and community members in building caring connections to improve resiliency. Discussion will focus on understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences and trauma and demonstrate how caring connections can serve as a primary buffer in the negative effects of trauma. The training is appropriate for parents and providers raising and teaching school aged children. The programs are free and open to the public; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

