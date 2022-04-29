ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPCOVID19 UPDATE: April 29th

Cover picture for the articleCommunity levels thankfully continue to remain LOW. We are continuing to closely monitor and will keep you informed of any changes. You can follow Covid19 case information and vaccinated residents on the State of New Jersey dashboard at: Covid19.NJ.Gov. CDC COVID-19 Tracker:. VACCINE INFORMATION:. FDA Booster Outline:. https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/do-i-qualify-covid-19-vaccine-booster-and-which-one ....

