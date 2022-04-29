ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizens Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) _ Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The bank, based in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.71 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZFS

