ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, IL

Westmont teen killed by Amtrak train died by suicide, autopsy rules

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgwm6_0fORoeM300

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday morning in Logan Square died from suicide, an autopsy determined.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Wyatt Daniel Bodley-Reed, of west suburban Westmont, died of multiple injuries from being struck by a train, and ruled his death a suicide.

Amtrak and Chicago Fire Department officials have said Bodley-Reed was hit by a Hiawatha line train that had come from Milwaukee around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of West Armitage Avenue.

None of the 105 passengers on the Amtrak train, nor the crew members, were injured.

The train that struck the boy was halted and two other Amtrak trains on the line were canceled as a result of the accident.

The accident happened near Marine Leadership Academy, 1901 N. Hamlin Ave., but the boy who was died was not a student there.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

Cicero Man Charged in Pair of Shootings That Killed DoorDash Driver and 2 Others

A 20-year-old Cicero man is facing murder charges in two separate shootings that left three people dead last year, Cook County prosecutors announced Thursday. Joseph Guzman is accused of being involved in a shooting last September on the Stevenson Expressway that left a DoorDash delivery driver and his passenger dead when someone in an SUV Guzman was driving opened fire on their car, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in court.
CICERO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
City
Westmont, IL
Cook County, IL
Accidents
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Westmont, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Amtrak Trains#Violent Crime#Accident#Chicago Fire Department#Hiawatha#Marine Leadership Academy
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Girl, 16, charged with four carjackings in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl has been charged with a string of four carjackings earlier this year in the Chinatown neighborhood, and with stealing a car with a 7-year-old girl inside in Bridgeport.Chicago police said the girl was arrested Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood after she was identified in connection with four carjackings:the carjacking of a 36-year-old man on Feb. 18 in the 2000 block of South Wells Street;the carjacking of a 60-year-old woman on Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of South Princeton Avenue;the carjacking of a 27-year-old man on Feb. 21 in the 200 block of West 23rd Place;and the carjacking of a 35-year-old man on March 24 in the 2300 block of South Princeton Avenue.She also is accused of stealing a running car with a 7-year-old girl inside on Feb. 27 in the 3600 block of South Union Avenue, according to police.She is charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of unlawful restraint.Court information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy