Westmont teen killed by Amtrak train died by suicide, autopsy rules

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Thursday morning in Logan Square died from suicide, an autopsy determined.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said Wyatt Daniel Bodley-Reed, of west suburban Westmont, died of multiple injuries from being struck by a train, and ruled his death a suicide.

Amtrak and Chicago Fire Department officials have said Bodley-Reed was hit by a Hiawatha line train that had come from Milwaukee around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of West Armitage Avenue.

None of the 105 passengers on the Amtrak train, nor the crew members, were injured.

The train that struck the boy was halted and two other Amtrak trains on the line were canceled as a result of the accident.

The accident happened near Marine Leadership Academy, 1901 N. Hamlin Ave., but the boy who was died was not a student there.