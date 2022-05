PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Finishing the marathon is a tremendous life achievement. So is getting engaged. For one marathon finisher on Sunday morning, he got a medal and a proposal answer. His girlfriend cheered him on with a sign reading, "If you finish, I'll marry you!" He met his girlfriend at the finish line for a celebratory kiss. Congratulations one what was a monumental day for the couple!

