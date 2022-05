A fashion designer’s job is to predict the future, but of course they can’t control destiny. This year’s Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” dress code raised eyebrows when it was announced in early April, simply because we seem to be living in another gilded age, rife with income inequality, xenophobia and racism, and a barrage of images of unobstructed, ludicrous wealth. No one could have predicted that the sight of “the privileged class enjoying its privileges,” to quote a line from the class-conscious satire The Philadelphia Story, would unfold amid news that the Supreme Court is imminently planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, likely making abortion illegal in about half of the states.

