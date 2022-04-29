ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Boy, 14, charged as adult in alleged Waukesha library carjacking, sex assault

By Brian Huber - Freeman staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA — A 14-year-old boy appeared in adult court for the first time Friday, as he was charged for his alleged actions in reportedly carjacking an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library and sexually assaulting her last November. Khalil J. Perry of Waukesha was charged with first-degree...

