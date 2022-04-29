ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

New Titans WR Treylon Burks Puts His Boots on the Ground in Nashville, Ready to Work

By Jim Wyatt
tennesseetitans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – Decked out in cowboy boots, jeans and a dapper white sports coat, new Titans receiver Treylon Burks stepped off the team's private jet on Friday looking – and sounding – the part. The boots, by the way, weren't just for show for his trip...

www.tennesseetitans.com

Comments / 1

KRDO News Channel 13

Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans

Air Force senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis has signed as a 2022 National Football League free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval.  Lewis led Air Force in receiving with 20 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a school-record 30 yards per catch The post Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans appeared first on KRDO.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Titans Have Cut A Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Tennessee Titans didn’t take long to shuffle around their quarterback room following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Per NFL insider Field Yates, the Titans have cut veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan. On Saturday morning, Tennessee had four quarterbacks on the roster after drafting Malik Willis Friday. That...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC4 Columbus

Undrafted, Haskell Garrett signs with Titans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University defensive tackle Haskell Garrett may not have been drafted during this year’s event in Las Vegas, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t land with a team. Garrett took to Twitter following Saturday’s last rounds to announce he’s now a Tennessee Titan. “God has a plan for me, I […]
COLUMBUS, OH
92.9 The Game

Why Nakobe Dean fell in the NFL draft

Pass rush Specialist Chuck Smith joined Dukes & Bell to recap the NFL draft, Smith told the guys why he wasn’t surprised about Nakobe Dean falling into the third round and why the former UGA star dropped so far.
NFL
WKRN News 2

A.J. Brown details ‘bittersweet’ Titans breakup

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WKRN) – Former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown spoke to Philadelphia media for the first time since he was traded to the Eagles on night one of the NFL Draft. He showed up to the press conference in a mint-green suit with his young daughter in tow. Brown said last week was “bittersweet” […]
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayden Peevy to sign with Tennessee Titans

The NFL draft is over, and despite a great career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Jayden Peevy went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that the former Aggie would be signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Peavy will have the opportunity to play with former Aggie Ryan Tannehill, and will join a fierce defensive front in Music City. If his play for the Titans reflects his time in Aggieland, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Titans team with eyes on another deep playoff run. We’ll be rooting for Jayden as his NFL journey begins. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
NASHVILLE, TN

