PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Staffing issues in Allegheny County mean changes for police departments in the Mon Valley.Eleven police departments will share one 911 dispatch channel next week."Any call that gets delayed, a matter of seconds could be a difference between life or death," McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko said.The mayor opposes the merger, which is set for May 5. He said the consolidation is a safety issue for his 41 full-time officers and the community. "It's not uncommon for us to have 100 or more calls in a 24-hour period," Cherepko said."It's very irresponsible. I find it very mind-boggling that anyone can...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO