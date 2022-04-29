ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma tourism chief resigns amid Swadley’s BBQ controversy, Gov. Stitt announces lawsuit against chain

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR, Hicham Raache/KFOR, K. King
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) — The head of Oklahoma tourism has resigned from his position, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is pursuing a lawsuit against Swadley’s Bar-B-Q amid controversy surrounding the restaurant chain and the State of Oklahoma.

Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference Friday afternoon concerning the controversy. He announced that he accepted the resignation of Jerry Winchester, who had served as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.

He said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

“We are committed to getting to the bottom of this. There are a lot of different investigations going on right now, and I think we can all agree that the most important things are protecting the taxpayers and shining a light on any corruption or any bad actors,” Stitt said.

Stitt also announced that the state filed a lawsuit against Swadley’s earlier Friday.

“We intend to protect the taxpayers by any and every means necessary,” he said.

State of Oklahoma V. Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen, LLC Download

The governor also said he has no relationship with Brent Swadley, the owner of the restaurant chain.

“I don’t know Brent Swadley. I have no involvement in this contract,” Stitt said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0Tay_0fORhStG00
Gov. Kevin Stitt. Photo from KFOR.

Oklahoma state lawmakers on Thursday announced they are preparing to form a special committee to investigate potential misuse of taxpayer funds through vendor agreements with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

Committee to investigate controversial tourism agreement with Swadley’s

Earlier this month, a report by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency raised eyebrows about a four-month investigation into significant expenditure growth by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

The report focused on lawmaker concerns regarding a contract with Swadley’s Bar-B-Q restaurants.

Officials say the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has paid $13 million to Swadley’s Bar-B-Q restaurants to renovate and run the Foggy Bottom Kitchens in certain Oklahoma state parks.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced that it was canceling the lease concession agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen.

Oklahoma Co. DA asks State Auditor to investigate Swadley’s deals with state

According to the statement, the department said it was canceling the contract due to “suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oylkq_0fORhStG00
Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen. Photo from KFOR.

Swadley’s previously issued the following response to the controversy:

From the beginning, every aspect of the Foggy Bottom Kitchen project has been directed and approved by state officials. We stand by our team and all that we have done to benefit the people of our beautiful state.

Read the full response here.

The chain issued the below statement on Friday ahead of Stitt’s news conference:

“Swadley’s is proud of the work it has done in Oklahoma’s beautiful state parks. As part of an effort to modernize those parks, Swadley’s entered into a contract with the Oklahoma State Tourism Department in March of 2020 to redesign, rebuild, and revitalize six restaurants on state park properties. Despite the logistical complexities presented by the location of these restaurant sites, Swadley’s completed its work on the six restaurants in less than two years.

From the beginning, Swadley’s acknowledged and accepted that this project would be a difficult undertaking, but the extent of the decay and neglect at the various restaurants made it more difficult than either party initially anticipated. For example, when Swadley’s employees went to conduct an initial assessment of the work needed at Robbers Cave State Park near Wilburton, park personnel provided Swadley’s staff with a case (not a can) of wasp spray so they could safely enter the dilapidated property. Because of the years of neglect causing mold and substantial decay to mechanical systems, the Robbers Cave State Park restaurant was in such bad shape that it required an unanticipated total rebuild.

Another unfortunate complication was the COVID-19 pandemic, which increased costs of labor and raw materials during this project and was accompanied by restrictions on indoor dining and a general decrease in restaurant traffic. Despite these immense challenges, Swadley’s completed and opened restaurants at Lake Murray, Beavers Bend, Quartz Mountain, Robbers Cave, Sequoyah, and Roman Nose. The ‘before and after’ pictures speak for themselves (see attached).

Swadley’s is proud of the hard work of our employees, which brought the amenities at these state parks in line with the breathtaking natural beauty our great state has to offer. Swadley’s leadership team is disappointed by the recent decision to terminate its contract, and heartbroken for the hundreds of employees whose livelihoods are directly impacted.”

Swadley’s previously stated that nearly 300 people will lose their jobs because of the contract being canceled.

Winchester was appointed the state’s tourism director in April 2019.

He submitted the following resignation letter on Friday:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrFi5_0fORhStG00
Jerry Winchester’s resignation letter.

Stitt said Winchester’s leadership was instrumental in raising the number of state park visitors from an average of 9.5 million to 12.5 million.

“Our state parks are on their way to becoming top 10, and I expect that momentum to continue,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEjZP_0fORhStG00
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. Photo from KFOR.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, in his role as Secretary of Tourism, will take more oversight of the Tourism Department, according to Stitt.

“He will make sure the agency is properly managed and is taking all necessary steps to address any issues with vendors or staff,” Stitt said.

Stitt said he expects Pinnell to advise him in real time of any problems or policy changes that need to happen. Pinnell, as Cabinet Secretary, will be tasked with coordinating information gathering for the legislature.

Pinnell spoke during the news conference, saying the administration will lead the Tourism Department with humility, clarity and courage.

“Humility: We are going to make sure that we put the guardrails in place moving forward in this state agency, and I’ll work with the legislature and the Governor’s Office to institute those changes,” he said. “Clarity: We’re going to be fully transparent in this process, protecting taxpayers and the investment that we’ve made across the state of Oklahoma. And courage, courage to make the decisions needed. We’re not going to play politics with this. We’re going to make sure we have the courage to make the decisions and make the changes necessary to make our tourism industry in Oklahoma, as the governor said, top 10.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 10

Trina Jones
3d ago

and he doesn't want to answer questions about it either.....ready for him to move down the road and out of the governors mansion

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
Oklahoma City, OK
Restaurants
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
State
Oklahoma State
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Food Drink#Bbq#Oklahoma V Swadley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy