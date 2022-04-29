New Farmers Market Coming to DuPont Circle

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new farmers market in D.C.’s DuPont Circle neighborhood is set for next week.

The FRESHFARM DuPont Circle Market will host the ceremony on May 5, the DuPont Circle Business Improvement District announced Thursday. It will be DuPont’s first-weekday market.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) have been invited to give remarks.

FRESHFARM, a D.C.-based nonprofit that works to find innovative ways to build better regional food systems, operates only producer-only farmers markets utilizing local farmers and food producers.

The opening of the market comes as FRESHFARM celebrates 25 years at DuPont Circle. The opening-day ceremony will include live music, and a cooking demonstration and will give away prizes to shoppers.

Additionally, to celebrate the event, Dawson’s Market will supply beverages and the BID will have special giveaways. The market will be located in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW and run every Thursday through October from 3-7 p.m. starting May 5.