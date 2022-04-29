The 5 best wine subscriptions for discovering your new favorite bottle

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Jukes Cordialities

The world of wine — with all its varietals, regions, tasting techniques, and pairing rules — can seem intimidating and difficult to navigate. Online wine clubs, however, aim to bring these barriers crashing down and make the process so easy you don't even need to leave your house. These monthly or quarterly subscriptions typically send you wines that fit your existing tastes while helping you expand your horizons and discover new favorites.

"No one is born with a great palate," said Vanessa Price, a sommelier, wine writer for New York Magazine, and author of " Big Macs & Burgundy: Wine Pairings for the Real World ." "The more you expand your experiences with different types of wine, the more evolved your palate will become."

Since you might not have the time or energy to do all the work, a wine club can fast-track that evolution. David Hamburger, director of special events at Acker , the oldest wine shop in America said, "A good wine club should be somewhat instructive, sharing with members enough information about each wine to provide background, but also allow members the flexibility to enjoy it their own way — with a recipe, or food pairing suggestions." If you need extra guidance on how to taste or store your wine, head over to our FAQs here .

Safe and reliable shipping standards, subscription flexibility and customization, and unique, high-quality offerings are also important factors to keep in mind. With every service below, our bottles arrived on time and securely packaged. Member experience was also great across the board. You can easily skip shipments or cancel your subscription directly from your online account.

Remember, an adult 21+ years old must be present to sign for the wine shipment.

Here are the best wine subscriptions in 2022

Best wine subscription overall: Winc from $29.95

The modern wine club model is nearly perfect in Winc's hands, from its large and on-trend bottle variety to its streamlined browsing and customer rating system.

Best wine subscription for value: Firstleaf from $39.95

You'll never have to pay more than $17 a bottle at Firstleaf, where the quality and personalization are top-notch.

Best wine subscription for natural and organic wine: Plonk from $110

For natural, organic, and biodynamic wines, you can rely on Plonk to take care of the expert vetting, thoughtful curation, and spot-on food pairing recommendations.

Best wine subscription for sparkling wine: Mumm Napa from $200

If you like celebrating with a bubbly drink, Mumm Napa has more than enough variety with its quarterly wine club. It uses French techniques to make its delicious wines and offers discounts, exclusive events, and free tastings for its members.

Best wine subscription for curation: Parcelle Wine Drop from $95

Parcelle Wine Drop combines a truly unique selection of bottles with an informative yet unpretentious wine education from Michelin-starred sommeliers.



The modern wine club model is nearly perfect in Winc 's hands, from its large and on-trend bottle variety to its streamlined browsing and customer rating system.

Best wine club for: Everyone

Everyone Subscription frequency: Every month

Shipping fee: $9 for orders of three bottles or fewer; free for orders of four bottles or more

A la carte shop: Yes

Pros: Wines are all based on consumer interests and trends, easy-to-navigate interface, many varietals

Cons: Wine info and notes are only online, a la carte stock goes quickly

As a new member at Winc, you start by taking a quick quiz that asks about your tastes and preferences. Then, you're matched up with wines that align with your "Palate Profile," and from there you can create your own cart of wine selections. In addition to those suggestions, you can browse by category. The shop features clear ratings from other members and easy-to-digest descriptions of each wine.

This design provides a good balance of guidance and personalization — you get suggestions but you also have the freedom to pick out other wines that catch your eye.

Winc works directly with vineyards and makes all the wines it sells, producing over 664 wines from 78 grape varieties and 97 regions across 12 different countries since launch. You may see some of these wines also sold at Whole Foods, Vons, and Kroger stores. Since Winc uses subscriber data and ratings to inform new wine production, the wine you see will line right up with emerging trends.

On the downside, this rapid production model means it can be hard to re-purchase some of your favorites, so it's best not to get too attached to a particular bottle.

I've tried Winc a few times over the last couple of years and always found something I liked while further developing my tastes and preferences. It's through Winc that I've grown to appreciate Chenin Blanc from South Africa and how I realized I'm not a fan of Touriga Nacional, a dry red wine popular in Portugal.

You can only see each wine's tasting notes and descriptions online, which is a bit inconvenient as you try out your monthly shipment. However, the online-first system ultimately works in your favor because you'll have your entire order history and personal notes all in one place to reference later.

Since the wines are based on your preferences, there aren't any seasonal or holiday offerings.

Firstleaf

You'll never have to pay more than $17 a bottle at Firstleaf , where the quality and personalization are top-notch.

Best wine club for: Value

Value Subscription frequency: Every one, two, or three months

Every one, two, or three months Shipping fee: $9.95

$9.95 A la carte shop: Yes

Pros: Flexibility to swap out pre-selected bottles in your order, attractive intro offer, good overall value

Cons: May take a few boxes/rounds of ratings for the system to understand more specific preferences

Like Winc, Firstleaf has you start out with a quiz so it can better understand your preferences. When you're finished, it serves up six wines it thinks you'll like, and you can read about each one and decide whether you want to make any swaps. However, you only have six swaps per shipment. So, Firstleaf is that nice "Goldilocks" service where you have a bit of control, but you're still steered in the right direction.

To draw you in, Firstleaf has a very competitive introductory offer of $39.95 for six wines, including shipping. Afterward, the price goes up to $80, plus $9.95 shipping, but you're still only paying $15 for each bottle, many of which are industry award winners.

After you've tried every wine in your monthly shipment, you can rate them online. This step is important because Firstleaf will use your ratings to become smarter and hone in on an even better curation for you next month. As your wine knowledge and tastes evolve, so too will the service.

I've had the chance to try Firstleaf a few times in the last couple of years, and it's always been reliable. I appreciate that I don't have to do quite so much work in picking out the bottles and that the main effort only comes afterward, once I've tried everything.

On top of the existing value of the service, there's a strong referral program: if you share Firstleaf with a friend, they'll get $40 and you'll get $40. Firstleaf has seasonal offerings, typically around the holidays, for wines that pair well with fall and winter foods.

Plonk

For natural, organic, and biodynamic wines, you can rely on Plonk to take care of the expert vetting, thoughtful curation, and spot-on food pairing recommendations.

Best wine club for: Natural wine

Natural wine Subscription frequency: Every month

Shipping fee: Free

A la carte shop: Yes

Pros: Only natural wine offerings, pre-curated, easy to skip shipments or cancel your subscription

Cons: Pricey, cannot be personalized

Plonk, which is British derogatory slang for cheap, low-quality wine, provides wines that are anything but. The online club focuses exclusively on natural wines that are grown with organic, biodynamic, and sustainable vineyard practices, meaning they don't contain pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or commercial additives (like colorants or artificial sugars). There's also an impressive selection of sulfite-free and unfiltered bottles.

If you're interested in the specific distinctions among the terms "natural," "organic," and "biodynamic," founder Etty Klein breaks them down here .

Plonk prides itself on selecting and importing wines from small, boutique winemakers and lesser-known wine regions, flouting big industry names to give you a carefully vetted selection. While other online wine subscriptions may offer natural and sustainable options, few can boast both the convenience and range of Plonk's one-stop natural shop.

When you sign up, you have your choice of an all-red, all-white, or mixed variety box, with either four, six, or 12 bottles per shipment. What the included informational printout lacks in glitzy presentation, at least compared to other services, it makes up for in precise tasting notes and ultra-specific food pairings courtesy of Food52. For example, one of my favorite Plonk discoveries, a 2019 Pinot Noir from Margaret River, Western Australia, should be enjoyed with stuffed peppers with lamb, orzo, and halloumi cheese.

Plonk has seasonal offerings throughout the year, including a Thanksgiving bundle and a sparkling wine sampler around the holidays.

Mumm Napa

If you like celebrating with a bubbly drink, Mumm Napa has more than enough variety with its quarterly wine club. It uses French techniques to make its delicious wines and offers discounts, exclusive events, and free tastings for its members.

Best wine club for: Sparkling wine

Sparkling wine Subscription frequency: Every 3 months

Shipping fee: Varies based on location

A la carte shop: Yes

Pros: Great variety and high-quality production of sparkling wine, informative booklet included, many membership perks

Cons: Total annual price is expensive, may not be suitable if you're seeking sparkling wines made from different producers

Mumm Napa has roots that go back to the 1800s with the French Champagne house G. H. Mumm & Cie. The parent company of Mumm Napa, Mumm is one of the largest producers of Champagne globally. Its Napa Valley vineyard continues to use traditional Champagne-making techniques to make its sparkling wines, the best of which are showcased in the Club Vivant subscriptions.

The Collector's Edition club ships quarterly and costs $200-$275 per shipment, depending on the bottle variety. It contains six full-sized bottles per shipment, including the winery's signature DVX annual release wine and limited production wines. You'll also get a detailed pamphlet of notes for each wine.

I loved the sparkling Pinot Noir and the Brut Reserve, and the pairing suggestions (like truffle popcorn with the Brut Reserve) were helpful and spot-on. I also appreciated the general variety that the club provided, from the sparkling rosé to the sparkling chardonnay. I have more experience with still wines, but Mumm Napa's carefully produced assortment showed me that sparkling can be just as diverse and fun. It also gave me an excuse to celebrate exciting moments in my life, no matter how big or small.

In addition to the actual wines, there are perks like 20% off Mumm Napa sparkling and still wines, 20% off gift shop purchases, and 30% off club selection re-orders. You'll also get access to exclusive wines and invitations to virtual events. The membership is even more worth it if you live close to Napa — once a month, you can enjoy a complimentary select tasting for up to four people.

Parcelle Wine Drop

Parcelle Wine Drop combines a truly unique selection of bottles with an informative yet unpretentious wine education from Michelin-starred sommeliers.

Best wine club for: Curation

Curation Subscription frequency: Every month

Shipping fee: Free

A la carte shop: Yes

Pros: Pre-curated, unique variety, beautiful info cards, impressive expertise

Cons: Not personalized, could buy the bottles individually for less

I love Parcelle's Wine Drop because it has the feel of a cool and exclusive local club but it ships nationwide. Parcelle is based in New York City and enlists the curation and expertise of Michelin-starred sommeliers like the former wine directors of Eleven Madison Park and Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare.

The experience indeed feels like you're asking for wine recs at a restaurant. It's arguably even better because your three wines also come with beautifully illustrated info cards and a copy of Parcelle Press, a mini journal that is, again, visually stunning.

Founder Grant Reynolds told Insider Reviews, "The Wine Drop is our shortlist of our favorite wines to have around the house at that time of year. Nothing too fancy but always smart, a bit different, and from small producers focusing on making wines unique to the place they are from."

If you prefer more customization, you'll probably enjoy one of our other picks more, but if you want to leave it up to the pros, try Wine Drop. All three wines I received were hits, and they helped me realize a new love for orange wine.

Depending on the wine, the total cost of the individual bottles could come out to less than $95. The Wine Drop I received in September 2020, for example, was $85. In other months, the total may be more. While fluctuating prices may be a dealbreaker for some, I found Wine Drop's tight curation and immersive experience to be compelling enough reasons to continue my subscription.

Each month's Wine Drop has a different theme so the selection is curated and intentional. For example, April 2022's trio captured the vibrance and freshness of a new spring.

What else we tested

What else we recommend and why

Picked by Wine.com : Long a reliable place to shop a huge variety of wines, Wine.com now has its own personalized club for the people who get instantly overwhelmed when they land on the site. I was impressed with the level of personal care by this service — my assigned sommelier personally reached out to me explaining why he couldn't include any sweet reds in my shipment and suggested how I could update my account for a better experience. My conversations with him were friendly and informational, making me feel comfortable enough to ask questions. Since the Picked program is fairly new, you might not get the variety you want, as I experienced, but the level of care and personalization alone makes it worth a try.

Eater Wine Club : We always look to Eater to find local restaurants and bar recs, and now it's making use of its expertise and community connections to curate a monthly wine club. The new club, which launched in late 2020 and sends you four bottles of wine every month, has already featured cool, memorable themes like Greek wines and celebration-worthy wines that aren't Champagne. I loved that the roster of monthly curators and wine experts hailed from all over the country so that even in the midst of a pandemic, it felt like I was traveling to and exploring a new food and wine scene. As a member, you'll also be invited to a virtual tasting with each month's curator and receive an exclusive newsletter.

SommSelect : An impressive roster of sommeliers picks out the wines in this Sonoma-based club. I've been trying The Explore 4, which is built around a monthly theme. The first box I received contained wines from all over the world: Swartland (South Africa), Northern Piedmont (Italy), Southern Rhône Valley (France), and the Finger Lakes (New York). The accompanying booklet was among the best produced and most helpful of all the clubs I've tried so far, filled with useful information about each wine and a glossary that instantly deepened my wine knowledge.

What we do not recommend and why

Usual Wines : Usual Wines' single-serving beaker bottles are certainly eye-catching and memorable. However, the company only offers its subscriptions in red, rosé, and brut, and these wines don't change month-to-month. On the plus side, its wines contain no added sugars or sulfites, and the grapes come from sustainable farms. If you're looking for a straightforward subscription you don't really have to think about, Usual Wines is a good candidate. Otherwise, our picks above provide better opportunities for education and discovery.

Acker Wines : Acker has wine clubs for a variety of budgets and levels of enthusiasm, from the $89/month Access Club to the $999/month JK Club for fine and rare wines. Acker's Access Club seems promising for wine amateurs, but it's geographically limited to New York City residents. The next club level up jumps to $299/quarter for three bottles, which may be inaccessible for many shoppers.

Elicit Wine Project : Elicit Wine Project helps incubate and launch cool, innovative wine brands, so if you're tired of seeing the same stuffy labels, you'll like shopping here and putting together your own subscription box. The downside is that there aren't many varietals to choose from right now. Perhaps as the service grows, we'll see a better variety.

Our wine club testing methodology

In order to test the best wine clubs, we took several factors into consideration:

Ordering process: We evaluated the ease of navigation, the layout of the site, and the ordering experience. Rather than have the wine club services ship wine directly to us, we requested press codes so we could go through the entire ordering process as a regular customer would.

Speed and reliability of shipping: We noted shipping times, whether the service provided accurate and timely tracking updates, and how the wine was packaged. It's worth noting that all of the services we've tested so far have delivered packages that arrive intact and on time.

Wine taste and variety: Since everyone's wine tastes are personal, we evaluated whether the clubs offer enough variety to account for many different tastes and preferences. We tried the wines shipped to us and noted whether they fit our preferences and/or exposed us to or taught us something new about our tastes or knowledge of wine.

Customer service and ease of cancellation: We spoke to customer service reps and noted the speed and usefulness of their service. We also looked at how easy it was to cancel the subscription.

How to store wine

Wine how-tos and FAQs

Do: Lay the bottle on its side in a cool dark place, preferably in a cabinet lower to the floor.

Don't: Stand it up on the counter or leave it in direct sunlight.

Do: Store your opened bottle in a wine fridge so it can keep a little longer.

Don't: Store wine in a regular refrigerator. "The same qualities that keep your food fresh will not have the same effect on your wine," says Price. See our guide to the best wine coolers and fridges .

How to taste wine

Go slow and use your nose. "Make sure you stick your nose in the glass and really smell the wine. When you drink it, coat your entire palate. After you swallow, think about how long the flavors and textures linger in your mouth," said Price.

The sommelier and wine writer also recommended starting a tasting group with your friends or family. "Pick a theme and have everyone bring a bottle within that theme. For example, if you want to understand Syrah, the line-up should include a Northern Rhône (FR), Barossa Valley (AU), Stellenbosch (ZA), Paso Robles (US), and Tuscany (IT) bottling amongst others. Each person should bring their bottle wrapped so you can't see the label (don't forget to take the neck foil off, that one is an easy giveaway!), and put the wines out for everyone to taste and guess which wine is which. It's helpful to write your tasting notes down so you see how you progress over time. The entertainment value goes up even more when afterward you discuss your impressions as a group, enjoying the wines you brought with friends."

How to choose the perfect wine for a gift

Make it personal. "The best way to gift a bottle of wine is to know a little piece about the recipient. Whether it's a birth year or wedding vintage, a favorite place, or just their personal taste, those small things will make a gifted bottle of wine far more special," says Hamburger.

What's the difference between Champagne and sparkling wine?

All Champagne is sparkling wine, but not all sparkling wine is Champagne. Champagne refers specifically to sparkling wine made in the Champagne region of France.

Because of this geographic distinction, that means there are only certain grapes — like Chardonnay and Pinot Noir — that can be used to make Champagne.

