ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'American Idol's' first platinum ticket winner, HunterGirl, said her 'outlook on music completely changed since working with veterans'

By Victoria Montalti
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X5d9l_0fORgG5300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oh9Wx_0fORgG5300
"American Idol's" first-ever platinum ticket winner, HunterGirl, made it into the competition's Top 10.

Christopher Willard/ABC/Getty Images

  • HunterGirl, "American Idol's" first-ever platinum ticket winner, has made it into the Top 10.
  • The singer-songwriter works with military veterans, writing songs with them to help cope with PTSD.
  • She said it changed her outlook on music, realizing it's about helping others and making them feel something.

Hunter Wolkonowski, best known as HunterGirl , was the first-ever recipient of "American Idol's" three platinum tickets given out in honor of the show's 20-year anniversary this season.

Blowing the judges away with her cover of "Riot" by Rascal Flatts , she received a golden ticket before being asked to perform at Luke Bryan's Nashville bar and being presented with a platinum ticket.

It sent her to Hollywood Week with the advantage of automatically passing the first round, watching and sizing up her competition, and strategically choosing a duet partner for the next round.

Now, HunterGirl has made it into the Top 10 and is fighting to keep a spot until the very end. Bryan's proclaimed "favorite female country voice" spoke to Insider, saying, "The platinum ticket was definitely a blessing, but I also want to live up to it and work as hard as I can to prove I deserve to be here."

Her hard work didn't just start at the beginning of this competition, though. The 23-year-old has been performing for over ten years, trying to make a name for herself in Nashville.

HunterGirl also works with the non-profit organization Freedom Sings USA , writing songs with veterans to help them cope with the aftermath of serving. "We turn a story into a song," she said. "I go into a room with a veteran and they talk about what they went through. We go record it in a studio and at the end, they have that song forever."

Not only does she do this weekly (temporarily taking a break to compete), but she also started the organization's "Trailblazers" all-women veterans class.

"It's something I'm really passionate about," she said, citing her long family history of servicemen, including her grandfather, great grandfather, and six great uncles.

"My outlook on music completely changed when I started working with veterans," she said, explaining that her songwriting process became more selfless.

"First, in your head, you're like, 'Am I singing this song right?' or 'Is it good enough?' talking about yourself ," she said. "My outlook changed to be, 'What song's gonna help them ?'"

"That's the whole point of music anyway. It never has to be perfect, it just has to make people feel something," HunterGirl added.

When asked if she'll keep working with veterans after the competition, she said: "I'll do this for the rest of my life."

HunterGirl will perform next on "American Idol" on Sunday for "Disney Night."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Related
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Sends Home Famous Rocker’s Daughter After Live Rounds

During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant. Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Outlook#American Idol#Abc#Ptsd
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance

Not wasting any time! Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot in January 2019 after a whirlwind two-and-a-half-month courtship. The nuptials came amid turmoil in the police officer’s personal life stemming from past relationships. Before the country singer’s wedding to McLoughlin, she was married to Blake Shelton from May 2011 to July 2015. News […]
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Insider

383K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy