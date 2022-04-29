Bruce Greenwood replaces fired Frank Langella in Netflix ‘Usher’ series

The Netflix limited series “The Fall of the House of Usher” has found its new lead following Frank Langella’s ouster earlier this month.

“Star Trek” actor Bruce Greenwood will now play Usher family patriarch Roderick Usher.

Langella, 84, was fired by the streamer following sexual misconduct allegations. The Oscar nominee (“Frost/Nixon”) left the show halfway through filming after allegedly making inappropriate comments to a female co-star.

Greenwood, 65, will reshoot Langella’s scenes.

Other stars coming on board for the eight-episode miniseries — based on the works of horror master Edgar Allan Poe — include Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Robert Longstreet and Annabeth Gish.

“I’m elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant Bruce Greenwood to ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ as the iconic Roderick Usher,” creator Mike Flanagan wrote on Twitter today.

I'm elated to welcome my dear friend, the brilliant BRUCE GREENWOOD to THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER as the iconic Roderick Usher. This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in HILL HOUSE). https://t.co/ya6QOQcX72 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) April 29, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in ‘Hill House’),” the filmmaker penned. The pair also previously worked together on the horror films “Doctor Sleep” and “Gerald’s Game.”

Flanagan announced the project last December in a series of tweets that called the ambitious project a “modern remix” of Poe’s “iconic” writings.

“To tell this epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy, we have assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history of Intrepid Pictures,” the “Oculus” director wrote, eerily adding , “We’ll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning… ‘Once upon a midnight dreary…’ ”