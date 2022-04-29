ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended from MLB for 2 years over sexual assault allegations

By Jake Epstein,Scott Davis
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

  • Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended from MLB for two years.
  • The suspension is tied to sexual assault allegations Bauer faced last year.
  • Bauer said in a tweet that he plans to appeal the suspension.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended from MLB for two years over sexual assault allegations he faced last year, MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced on Friday.

"Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has received a suspension for 324 championship season games (representing two full seasons) without pay, effective today, for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," a statement from Manfred's office said.

Bauer said in a tweet that he plans to appeal the suspension.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence & sexual assault policy," he wrote.

The two-year suspension, which starts on Friday, will stretch into the 2024 season.

The Dodgers released a statement in response to the suspension, saying: "The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault. We've cooperated fully with MLB's investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner's enforcement of the Policy."

In February 2021, a woman accused Bauer of sexual assault during two sexual encounters, alleging that Bauer went too far while choking, punching, and slapping her. Bauer denied the allegations.

Bauer was placed on administrative leave — meaning he was still paid but could not be around the team or use MLB facilities — shortly after. His leave was extended through all of the 2021 season and into the 2022 season.

In February 2022, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Bauer would not face criminal charges over the allegations.

MLB's investigation was still ongoing at the time.

Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in 2021. According to Spotrac , Bauer has been paid roughly $42 million of that deal, but will forfeit the remaining $59.35 million.

