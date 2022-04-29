ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

East Bay Law Student, Full-Time Mom’s Busy Schedule Brings Joy on Healing Journey

By Elizabeth Cook
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSkiI_0fORfzKB00

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Donzahniya Pitre’s enjoying every busy moment with her 19-month-old daughter, Nyrobi. The full-time working mom has a very hectic schedule. But being a parent is a joyful, and important part of her healing journey.

“She’s an opportunity for me to learn so much.” said Pitre of her daughter.

The pair are having lots of late night study sessions together, as Pitre prepares for California’s Baby Bar. The 26-year-old legal apprentice admits she’s failed the tough law exam twice. It’s an experience many working parents can relate to.

“I remember I would be breastfeeding with a laptop in front of me,” said Pitre. “Just trying to study as much as I can with her right on my side.”

But for Pitre, becoming lawyer is more than a career choice. The young mother is also healing from her own deep childhood trauma. As a teen, Pitre suffered a horrific sexual assault before courageously coming forward to face her abuser in court.

“Telling a story about something that happened while the person that did it is right there,” said Pitre in 2020 of her experience. “But it’s over and I got help.”

Help came from then-Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Briggette Lowe, who was assigned to Pitre’s case. KPIX 5 was there in early 2020 when the two were reunited for the first time in 10 years .

“I’m very proud,” said Lowe in 2020. “[Donzahniya’ s] allowed me to meet her again, allowed me to come into her life again.”

“I do commend myself at 13, 14 having the courage to say everything that happened,” said Pitre then of her court experience. “Then later on realizing that I had a really, really great attorney.”

Lowe’s compassion inspired Pitre to become a lawyer, and the two remain in touch. Now, as East Bay Community Law Center’s Health and Welfare Unit Program Coordinator , Pitre works on appeals and goes to hearings while continuing her law apprenticeship.

“I am still able to live out my dream for education and justice for youth and young adults,” said Pitre of her current work.

But it’s other moms Pitre says she hopes to serve in the future.

“We need lawyers who can connect with other moms,” declared Pitre. ” I’m not only a mom but I am a black identifying mom and representation means everything. People are gonna come and they are going to feel more comfortable when they see me, when they see my child.”

Pitre plans on taking the bar again this summer. By her side will be the child she loves with all her heart.

“I want her to shoot for the stars,” said Pitre of her daughter.

