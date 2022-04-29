ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Judge tosses part of Blac Chyna case against Kim Kardashian

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iks0J_0fORfuuY00

A judge on Friday threw out part of the case against Kim Kardashian in former reality TV star Blac Chyna 's lawsuit while the jury deliberates on the elements that remain.

Judge Gregory Alarcon ruled that Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani did not provide any statement during the trial from Kardashian that was defamatory toward Chyna.

The case against Kardashian for interference with a contract remains alive. The jury, in its first full day of deliberations, is deciding on that and both defamation and contract-interference cases against Kris Jenner , Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Chyna's lawsuit alleges that the women falsely told television producers and executives that Chyna had violently attacked her then-fiancé Rob Kardashian in December 2016 in an attempt to get her reality show, “Rob & Chyna," canceled.

Ciani argued during closing arguments Thursday afternoon that the women had no reason to believe the attack had occurred, as testimony, photos and video from the time showed no significant injuries to Rob Kardashian.

“He didn’t have a mark on him,” Ciani said. “There was no call to the police, no trip to the hospital, not even a Band-Aid.”

Kardashian attorney David G. Rhodes argued during his closing that the women had every reason to believe the accounts of the attack from Rob Kardashian and from Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, who broke up the dispute and was a key defense witness.

“Do you remember how Rob looked on the stand yesterday? His pain was real,” Rhodes said. “This is a real family. Yeah, they’re famous, but they’re real people. He got really badly hurt here.”

Ciani provided clear examples of statements via text messages and emails from Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, telling the show's producers and the E! network, which the show appeared on, about the abuse allegation.

But the case she made against Kim Kardashian was more vague.

After Alarcon read the jury its instructions Thursday, Rhodes pointed out that there was no potentially defamatory statement in them from Kim Kardashian.

Ciani was angered by the assertion, but the frustrated judge rebuked her, saying she had agreed to the jury instructions before the trial began.

A similar argument emerged in court Friday over Alarcon's unusual method of jury selection. Instead of choosing 12 jurors and four alternates, the judge had the lawyers select 16 jurors, then chose by random drawing after closing arguments which four were the alternates.

The judge again pointed out to Ciani that she had agreed to the process before trial.

In the civil case, nine of the 12 jurors will need to agree on whether three of the Kardashian defendants either knowingly lied about Chyna abusing Rob Kardashian, or spread the word about it with reckless disregard for the truth. The same number will need to decide whether each of the four illegally interfered with Chyna’s contract with the E! network.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Comments / 2

Related
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Corey Gamble
Person
Rob Kardashian
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family
The Independent

Jurors criticise Kardashians to their faces amid deselection from Blac Chyna trial

Jury selection for Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the Kardashians was complicated when prospective jurors expressed disdain for the family in court.Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were all sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday (18 April) when potential jury members excused themselves in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian‘s former fiancée Chyna.All four women are named as defendants in Chyna’s lawsuit, alleging they destroyed her television career and defamed her. She sued the Kardashians for $100m (£76.4m) in 2017. The Kardashians denied any wrongdoing and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Holds Court in Pointy Pumps & Leather Pants for Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blac Chyna puts a modern spin on the classic black and white color scheme. The “Rob & Chyna” star was spotted leaving a courthouse in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing an ensemble that connotes that she means business. For the outfit, Chyna wore a white sweater that had a cream-colored billowing neck roll. The piece also had contrasting knit patterns and a structured finish towards the bottom. On the lower half, she went with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Reveals The ‘Hard’ Way She Learned About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal

In a new interview with USA Today ahead of her family’s latest reality series The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian reflected on how she was “immune” to filming at this point, but perhaps not immune to the heartache she’s been through as of late. When asked about the most difficult moment to film for the show, Khloe admitted it was the morning she received the call from her sister Kim Kardashian about her ex and father to daughter True, 4, Tristan Thompson, and his latest scandal fathering a child with another woman.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Resented Filming ‘KUWTK’ With Blac Chyna After She ‘Beat Rob With A Metal Rod’

Kim Kardashian, 41, talked about her negative feelings toward Blac Chyna after the model allegedly “beat” her brother Rob Kardashian “with a metal rod” during their previous tumultuous relationship, while speaking in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The reality star mentioned the alleged abuse when reportedly talking about Rob’s now ex-girlfriend being offered $370,000 by the E! Network to appear on her family series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after season one of Rob & Chyna, her own show with Rob, ended. An email that Kim wrote about her disapproval of the offer was shown during her time on the stand, and in it, she was complaining that the network didn’t approach her family before making the offer to Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner’s Initial Concerns About Pete Davidson Revealed: How Cory Gamble Changed Her Mind

Kris Jenner wasn’t always a huge fan of Kim Kardashian‘s romance with comedian Pete Davidson. According to a KarJenner source who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, the momager was at first “thrilled” to see someone “treat Kim so incredibly,” but was “having concerns” about the couple’s age difference (Kim is 41, Pete 28). “Kris knows Pete only has good intentions for Kim, but she wasn’t completely convinced he could make it for the long haul,” the source shared.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

632K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy