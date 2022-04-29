ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

‘Gilded Glamour’: What is the dress code for the 2022 Met Gala and what does white-tie mean?

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMraB_0fORfiZ400

The biggest night in fashion is quickly approaching, with the 2022 Met Gala just days away.

The exclusive event will return to its pre-pandemic date of the first Monday in May on 2 May, when the New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art ’s Costume Institute will unveil part two of its American fashion exhibit.

This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” follows the 2021 Met Gala, which took place in September and celebrated the first part of the exhibit’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

According to Vogue , in the latest exhibit, Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, has focused “on the tenets of American style,” and highlighted the “anonymous and unsung heroes of US design”.

The stories reflect the evolution of American style, including the work of tailors, dress-makers and designers, Bolton said, adding that “one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women”.

What is the dress code for the 2022 Met Gala?

Like years past, this year’s exclusive Met Gala invitations arrived with a dress code, with Vogue noting that the official 2022 dress code is gilded glamour, white-tie.

The dress code means attendees are asked to look to Gilded Age New York for inspiration, a time period that spanned from 1870 to 1890 and saw a boom in industrialisation, and, as a result, prosperity.

In New York, where a number of the country’s wealthiest families, including the Astors and Vanderbilts, congregated, the fashion of the time was largely influenced by the excess.

As noted by Vogue , various innovations during the time period meant fabric was “faster and cheaper to produce,” which meant women’s dresses “often featured a combination of many textiles, like satin, silk, velvet, and fringe, all adorned with over-the-top textures like lace, bows, frills, and ruffles”.

Corsets were also in style, as were bustles, while women often accessorised their boldly coloured outfits - the result of new, artificial dyes - with feather-adorned hats.

The formality of the time period’s style also extended to men, who adopted tuxedos from the English in the 1880s and often wore top hats.

The distinct style, of which Met Gala guests are expected to adhere on 2 May, is highlighted in HBO’s series The Gilded Age , which depicts the endless, extravagant wardrobes of New York City’s elite during the 1880s, and which is likely to serve as inspiration for attendees.

According to Vogue , New York City’s upper echelon was also fond of throwing costume parties during the time period, one of the most famous of which was the party Alva K Vanderbilt threw for her daughter Consuelo in March 1883.

The event saw 1,200 socialites in attendance, according to the Museum of the City of New York , which notes that many of the costumes featured real gems and took months to make.

Of the extravagant outfits, one of the “most amazing” was said to be worn by Mrs Cornelius Vanderbilt II, who chose to arrive as an electric light bulb. According to Vogue , the costume consisted of  a “white gown satin trimmed with diamonds, complete with a diamond headpiece and a light bulb as a jewellery accessory”.

Like previous years, the Met Gala theme, and dress code, is about interpretation -  however, it is likely we will see corsets, full-skirted gowns, and top hats on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum on Monday evening.

What is white-tie?

As for the white-tie portion of the dress code, Brides notes that white-tie is the “most formal dress code” and is typically “interpreted as floor-length gowns for women and a black jacket or coat with tails and matching pants for men”.

While most of the Gilded Age’s fashion has been left behind for decades, the Met Gala’s latest dress code will see the biggest names in fashion embrace the extravagant outfits of the past for just one night.

The 2022 Met Gala will take place on Monday 2 May, with the exhibit set to open to the public on 7 May. You can find everything to know about the theme and the Met Gala’s hosts here , and details about how to watch the biggest night in fashion here .

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

‘I was in love with him’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Alexander McQueen and her iconic Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker has looked back on some of her most unforgettable Met Gala looks with Alexander McQueen, stating that she was “in love with him”. The Sex and the City star recorded a short film for Vogue which sees her reflect on some of her defining fashion moments, including her 2006 appearance when she and the British designer arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion theme. The 57-year-old said she “immediately” wanted to work with McQueen for the look, but felt that she “didn’t really know him well enough to be so presumptuous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dress Code#Met Gala#Formal Dress#American Fashion#Vogue#The Costume Institute#Gilded Age New York
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
shefinds

Heidi Klum’s Purple Skintight Bodysuit Is One For The Record Books–We’ve Never Seen Anything Like It!

Heidi Klum is truly aging in reverse. Every time we see her post on Instagram or strut down the runway, she’s looking better and better every time. Not only is she everywhere—on TV shows, turning up the heat for SKIMS, on America’s Got Talent—she’s looking flawless (and ageless) 24/7. And when we saw the skintight sequin bodysuit she recently wore on the red carpet, we were totally speechless!
TV SHOWS
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

The See-Through Mesh Dress Vanessa Hudgens Wore To Coachella Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

When it comes to dressing for Coachella, Vanessa Hudgens always understands the assignment. It’s clear to see that the former High School Musical star takes the fan-given ‘Queen of Coachella’ title very seriously, as she wears the figurative (most likely flower) crown with pride; and we’re not shocked to see that she has once again dominated in the sartorial stakes with her latest Coachella outfit!
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for All-Day Wear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. $26.00. Sephora. In the ever-elusive hunt for makeup that stays all day,...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Wore A Fiery Red Maxi Dress To House Hunt With Ben Affleck And We're Still Not Recovered

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to dazzle and enhance any occasion with her timeless style— whether she’s gracing a red carpet, posing for an iconic photo shoot or even looking for a potential home with her fiancé, Ben Affleck. The Marry Me star, 52, was just spotted over the weekend in yet another gorgeous ensemble while touring houses with Affleck, 49, and we can’t get over the bright red, flowy and curve-flaunting maxi dress she just rocked!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

632K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy