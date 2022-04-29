ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How To Start A Mental Health Conversation With Your Children

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4PAG_0fORfXnx00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Between the pandemic and the challenges of school and life, there’s a mental health crisis among children in the U.S. Doctors say it’s something parents need to discuss with their kids.

A survey from Nationwide Children’s On Our Sleeves program shows a majority of parents — 93 percent of those asked — know it’s important to talk to children about mental health. But more than half need help knowing how to start the conversation.

Pediatric psychologist Dr. Ariana Hoet directs On Our Sleeves. Its mission is to break the stigma and provide resources for families. This month, they’re launching Operation: Conversation.

“It’s all about teaching adults how to have conversations with children, conversations in general, building the habit, but also conversations that are difficult,” Dr. Hoet said. “So, how to talk about their mental health if you’re worried about them, how to talk about current events.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gBWb_0fORfXnx00

On Our Sleeves has tips to start the conversation and keep it going, and for problem solving and giving advice to kids.

“Every day, a time when there’s no distractions, maybe dinner time, in the car ride, at bedtime – asking open ended questions about a child’s day,” Dr. Hoet said. “What was the best part of your day? Is there something bothering you right now?”

Zenniere Bowry-Thomas makes it a priority to talk with her children about their thoughts and feelings. She asks them to say a highlight and lowlight of their day.

“I started having those conversations at night with both my son and daughter, and I found that asking those specific questions got a little bit more out of them versus, ‘Yes, Mom, it was a fine day,'” Bowry-Thomas said.

Her family has had to tackle difficult conversations from the pandemic to racism.

“When you are trying to stay healthy, you have to take care of your heart and you also have to take care of your brain and your mental health,” she said.

Bowry-Thomas also models for her children that it’s OK to express emotions.

Click to find more information about Operation: Conversation

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

Stanford Nurses Strike Has Nursing Students Concerned For Their Future Careers

PALO ALTO (KPIX) — Nursing students across the Bay Area are closely watching recent strikes at local medical centers. Monday morning, 5,000 nurses at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford went on strike, walking picket lines outside both hospitals. Nursing students say they’re worried about the current state of the healthcare industry and what that could mean for their careers. “As a future nurse, I am very sympathetic towards the nurses that are striking since they have been working tirelessly in the last two years in the pandemic and they deserve proper compensation,” said Maria Angelica...
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco to Boost Pay for Preschool Teachers, Child Care Workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The City of San Francisco will pay $60 million annually as part of a new initiative into early education programs. People who run these early education programs, both private and public say it’s extremely difficult recruiting, hiring, and retaining preschool teachers. They believe this boost is much needed for more than just the teachers. Nesanna Lee works full-time as a preschool teacher. She’s been doing this for more than 30 years. “A lot of us really like working with children but we have to choose between what we like and what we can live on,” said Lee. Lee rides...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy