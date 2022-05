A Carlinville, Illinois family with a deep love for Halloween and horror movies decided to use the legendary character in their home-listing photos. Danielle Sullivan is a professional photographer by trade, but her entire family loves Halloween so much they go all out for the October holiday every year — even taking turns as different well-known horror characters in costume. So when it came time to sell their house, Sullivan couldn't help but have a little fun and have her 16-year-old son, Cole, dress up as the legendary Michael Myers from the "Halloween" franchise.

