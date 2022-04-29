Metra Train Strikes And Kills Pedestrian In Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.Police said the victims were standing on a sidewalk West Garfield Park around 2 p.m., when a white sedan pulled up, and someone inside started shooting. Police reported the location of the shooting as the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, but CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the crime scene was actually in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue, one block away.A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 32-year-old man was shot in...
