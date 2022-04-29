ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Metra Train Strikes And Kills Pedestrian In Naperville

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian is dead after being struck by a Metra train in...

WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck in Rosemont; traffic, Metra service snagged

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a dump truck late Monday afternoon in Rosemont.The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Mannheim Road in the near northwest suburb. Rosemont Public Safety said the motorcycle and the dump truck slammed into each other in the intersection. The motorcyclist was ejected and landed near the Metra tracks nearby.The motorcyclist – a man in his early 30s – was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.The overturned motorcycle was spotted at the scene on the Metra...
ROSEMONT, IL
Naperville, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Naperville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Naperville, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman dead, man seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-90 at Cline Avenue in Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wrong-way driver died after a crash on I-90 in Northwest Indiana Thursday morning. Police said a woman was driving east in the westbound lanes, around 3:30 a.m., when she hit another car. The woman was killed and the man driving the other car involved was seriously injured, police confirmed. Indiana state police are diverting drivers off westbound I-90 at Cline Avenue.Indiana police expect I-90 between Cline Avenue and Calumet Avenue to be closed for several hours.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

30-year-old woman wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in West Englewood early Thursday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street shortly after 6:10 a.m. when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire. The woman was struck to […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

License plate readers help catch suspect in shooting that killed two on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In September of last year, a DoorDash driver was followed for miles and then targeted in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway. When it was all over, that driver and another man ended up dead. Late Thursday, police announced they caught the accused gunman. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, police said long-awaited license plate readers played a role in helping catch the suspect. The license plate readers helped Chicago Police, Illinois State Police, and Cicero Police coordinate and make the arrest. Investigators also said this was not the suspect's first shooting, first...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

White ghost bike set up for Gerardo Marciales, who was hit, killed by car while on Divvy Bike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A white ghost bike has been set up to memorialize Gerardo Marciales, who lost his life this past winter when the Divvy bike he was riding was hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday, Marciales had no interest in owning a car. He loved public transportation and riding his bike. Bike advocates now want a white ghost bike along the Drive in Grant Park downtown to serve as a warning about the dangers of the intersection where he lost his life. Marciales was originally from Venezuela. He...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ISP: 2 suspects dead after jumping into Little Calumet River following chase; 3 others in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two suspects are dead, and three others are in custody following a chase with Illinois State Police Saturday morning.Initial reports say around 4:40 a.m., troopers located and tracked a vehicle taken in a carjacking to 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue. Multiple suspects then exited the stolen vehicle and entered another, according to ISP. Troopers initiated a pursuit that ended after the vehicle crashed at 127th Street and Indiana Avenue.Three of the suspects were taken into custody. An unknown number of suspects were seen jumping into the Little Calumet River, police said.Chicago Police Marine Units responded to the scene to assist with the search. Two suspects were recovered from the water and transported to local area hospitals with life-threatening injuries and were later pronounced dead. The investigation remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Oswego police release photos of men who may be connected to disappearance of missing man

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Oswego have released surveillance pictures of two men who may be connected to the disappearance of a 22-year-old man. Eddie Gardner has been missing for two months, and his mother has been pushing police to investigate.The pictures are not very clear; they are actually quite blurry. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, these images are all investigators have to go on to find out answers in Gardner's missing persons case.the men were in a rented 2021 white Dodge Charger that were last seen in at 120th and Halsted streets in the West Pullman...
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot, wounded in car in broad daylight in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight in Albany Park Thursday afternoon. At 12:36 p.m., the 24-year-old man was in his car in the 4700 block of North Whipple Street when four people pulled up in a black four-door sedan and began shooting at him. The victim as struck once in the right arm. He was taken to Swedish Hospital, where he was stabilized. No one was in custody Thursday night. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Authorities search for man wanted for aggravated robbery on Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking for a man who robbed a person on the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line platform Monday. Around 2:07 p.m., the individual was observed taking property from another individual on the platform. The victim was knocked to the ground during the incident and suffered minor injuries, police said. Police remind the public:·         Always be aware of your surroundings.·         Dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.·         Never pursue a fleeing assailantAnyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives -- Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

19-year-old man shot to death in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in West Englewood late Sunday night, according to police. Police said officers responded to calls of a person shot at approximately 10:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 71st Street and discovered a man with several gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.Police said the victims were standing on a sidewalk West Garfield Park around 2 p.m., when a white sedan pulled up, and someone inside started shooting. Police reported the location of the shooting as the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, but CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the crime scene was actually in the 4400 block of West Gladys Avenue, one block away.A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 32-year-old man was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL

