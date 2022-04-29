ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I sell all my Elden Ring items, which was fine — until it wasn’t

By Maddy Myers
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t stand clutter, in real life or in my video games. Those people who save up all of their potions and power-ups, not breaking them out even when they’re facing the last boss of a video game? I can’t relate. If I get something in a game, I use it....

www.polygon.com

