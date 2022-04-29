Weekday maintenance closures of Blue Mountain Road to begin

MISSOULA – A section of the Blue Mountain Road #365 will be closed beginning on Monday, May 2.

The road will be closed weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from just above the lower motorized trailhead at milepost 3.0 and Blue Mountain Lookout Road #2137. The lower motorized trailhead will remain open for use.

The road will be open on weekends and outside of working hours on weekdays after 7 p.m. and before 7 a.m. The work is expected to be completed sometime in June. The lower three miles of the Blue Mountain Road will remain open.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to improve this road ahead of the busy summer season,” stated Missoula District Ranger Crystal Stonesifer. “This is the first in a suite of projects which will address critical deferred maintenance in and around high-use areas on the Missoula Ranger District and will be funded by the Great American Outdoors Act .”

The Blue Mountain Road provides access to the Blue Mountain Recreation Area. The project will improve the road surface above the lower motorized trailhead to make it suitable for passenger vehicles.

Other work funded by the Great American Outdoors Act on the Missoula Ranger District is planned for the Rock Creek recreation corridor, Pattee Canyon Recreation Area, and Lee Creek Campground.

Additional information about the Blue Mountain Road project can be found by calling the Missoula Ranger District at 406-329-3814 or at https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo .