ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Weekday maintenance closures of Blue Mountain Road to begin

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cn2YU_0fORc98300

MISSOULA – A section of the Blue Mountain Road #365 will be closed beginning on Monday, May 2.

The road will be closed weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from just above the lower motorized trailhead at milepost 3.0 and Blue Mountain Lookout Road #2137. The lower motorized trailhead will remain open for use.

The road will be open on weekends and outside of working hours on weekdays after 7 p.m. and before 7 a.m. The work is expected to be completed sometime in June. The lower three miles of the Blue Mountain Road will remain open.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to improve this road ahead of the busy summer season,” stated Missoula District Ranger Crystal Stonesifer. “This is the first in a suite of projects which will address critical deferred maintenance in and around high-use areas on the Missoula Ranger District and will be funded by the Great American Outdoors Act .”

The Blue Mountain Road provides access to the Blue Mountain Recreation Area. The project will improve the road surface above the lower motorized trailhead to make it suitable for passenger vehicles.

Other work funded by the Great American Outdoors Act on the Missoula Ranger District is planned for the Rock Creek recreation corridor, Pattee Canyon Recreation Area, and Lee Creek Campground.

Additional information about the Blue Mountain Road project can be found by calling the Missoula Ranger District at 406-329-3814 or at https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo .

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Cars
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Traffic
Missoula, MT
Traffic
Montana State
Montana Cars
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Surface#Deferred Maintenance#Canyon#After 7#Vehicles
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone swarmed by over 250 earthquakes

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations, responsible for the operation and analysis of the Yellowstone Seismic Network, tracked 254 earthquakes in the Yellowstone National Park region during March. The seismicity in Yellowstone was marked by two swarms: A swarm of 115 earthquakes, about 11 miles northeast of West Yellowstone, began...
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Lite FM

Pet Cemetery Along Oregon Trail Is Frightening And Fascinating

Just outside of Casper, Wyoming is a place both somber and a little creepy. Tucked away is a land where the earth is slowly reclaiming the land. It is the Oregon Trail Pet Cemetery. This isn't a Steven King story. The pets buried here don't come back. It is the final resting spot for "Cordellia" and "Buzz The Cat. One Man's Best Friend."
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
96.7 KISS FM

Will This Popular Montana Store Add New Locations?

His move wouldn't be surprising in the least for this local business. They have been slowly adding new locations over the past several years. Many of us have a favorite grocery store, and for many locals here in the Gallatin Valley, that grocery store is Town & Country Foods. Town & Country Foods is a Gallatin Valley icon for grocery stores. They are locally owned and have several locations spread throughout Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston. Plus, in recent years they have added locations in Dillon, Lewistown, and Billings.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Snow creates hazards for morning commute in SW Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A spring snowstorm is causing problems for drivers across southwestern Montana Friday morning. Between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. it was reported that two semis were spun out side by side and blocking eastbound I-90 at Homestake Pass. Chains are required for towing units over Homestake Pass.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Huge Old Montana School Gymnasium Can Be Yours for $300K

I'm fascinated by cool old buildings in Montana, particularly ones that occasionally hit the real estate market. In February, I wrote about a 122-year-old church for sale in Glendive, that would make a pretty awesome residence (it was listed at only $250,000). This week I discovered a former school gymnasium for sale in the Treasure State, and it's huge. Let's check it out.
WHITEHALL, MT
Daily Montanan

Poop on public lands a problem in Montana

“Go before you go.” That’s the advice Glacier National Park’s Bradley Blickhan has for hikers heading up a trail. Translation? Go to the bathroom before you go on your adventure. “We have a staff of wilderness rangers, and part of their job is to take care of these structures,” Blickhan said. “But we’re finding it […] The post Poop on public lands a problem in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy