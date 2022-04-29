Rams’ McVay, Snead Hilariously React to Patriots Pick

The reigning Super Bowl champions were hoping to draft the Chattanooga guard in the third round.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were shocked to hear that the Patriots picked up Cole Strange from Chattanooga with the 29th pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday .

The two were caught on camera during the moment they found out Strange was selected that early. The Rams brass claimed they wanted to pick Strange later in the draft, assuming that the guard would still be available then.

McVay and Snead couldn’t believe it.

“How about that?“ McVay said. “And, we wasted our time watching him thinking he’d be at 104, maybe.”

This comment caused the audience to erupt in laughter, along with McVay and Snead.

The reigning Super Bowl champions didn’t have a first round pick on Thursday. In fact, they don’t have a draft pick until that No. 104 pick in the third round. That is when they were potentially hoping to select Strange.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest .