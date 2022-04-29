ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

CBS Show ‘Come Dance With Me’ Launches Collaboration With Colorado Dance Studios

By Robin Clutters
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAYJd_0fORc14F00

(CBS4)- On the new CBS show “ Come Dance with Me ” moms and dads take the stage with their talented kids. The show features choreography by Cassidy Noblett, and now you have the chance to learn some of his moves right here in Colorado.

“Come Dance with Me” is doing a collaboration with Groov3 , a hip-hop dance workout. Studios across the Front Range offer Groov3 classes, and from May 2-8, they will be teaching some of Noblett’s choreography.

“I think grooving is the most unintimidating way to approach dance because you learn the foundation and technique of a step. But that step only comes to life by what your essence and your flavor is,” says Noblett. “There is no right way to dance. It is about your expression and whatever makes you feel good.”

Denver Groov3 instructor Leslie Conzemius says people of all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to attend.

“The Groov3 community is really inviting. Once you walk in the door, you’re saying hi to people, your nerves go right away, and then you just get lost in the music. You don’t have to look like anyone else in the room,” says Conzemius. “You end up learning a routine, so by the end of class, you feel like a rock star. Everyone’s cheering each other on and there’s so much good energy.”

Noblett knows what it’s like to teach dance to people of all skill levels. Every week on “Come Dance with Me,” he gets to teach a routine to young dancers and their untrained parents.

“Some of our parents are social workers, preschool teachers, and engineers, so dance is not a language they speak,” says Noblett. “It’s really kind of exciting because kids lean on their parents their whole life and what we find on this show is that it’s the complete opposite. The role reversal happens, and the parents have to lean on their kids for everything to get through this competition.”

“Come Dance with Me” airs Fridays at 7pm on CBS4 and is also streaming on Paramount+.

For a full list of Groov3 classes in the metro area, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Center For The Performing Arts Welcomes Back ‘Choir Boy’ Production

DENVER (CBS4)– After a hiatus related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is proudly welcoming back the production of “Choir Boy” to the performing arts complex. Choir Boy, a show about young Black men navigating maturing in a religious prep school, is currently showing at the Kilstrom Theater. (credit: DCPA) The show, which runs just under two hours, follows the journey of young Black men who are discovering their identities while also living a life of faith. “I think this is a story that isn’t told often,” said Derron Hayes, the lead actor in the show. Hayes was cast...
DENVER, CO
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Young Colorado Motel Owner Pushes Through Pandemic, Offers Advice To Hospitality Students

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4)– Anita Kudasik had grown up around the hospitality business; her parents owned a hotel in Salida and her family lived on site. It was all she knew for several years of her life. Once she decided on a college, she thought she wanted out. (credit: CBS) “Originally I wanted nothing to do with hospitality, I was like ‘Heck no!'” Kudasik said, laughing in one of her own motel rooms on a recent afternoon. She now runs the American Classic Inn off of one of the main streets of Salida, but it didn’t happen overnight. First she decided to transfer to...
SALIDA, CO
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Super Soaker Set For Monday

DENVER(CBS)- A moisture packed storm is pushing into Colorado for Monday. This system will deliver mountain snow and rare morning showers and thunderstorms over the Front Range and eastern plains. (credit: CBS) Thunderstorms will be ramping up overnight Sunday into Monday morning with a variety of different types of precipitation expected. (credit: CBS) The Denver metro area and Front Range may see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to nearly an inch of rain during the day on Monday with most of that falling in the morning. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) There will be snow attached to the cold front many higher spots receiving anywhere from 1 to 5 inches. Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range may have a bullseye for heavier snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for these spots thru noon on Monday for 5 to 10 inches of snow. (credit: CBS) The Denver metro area may see light amounts of snow around town mixed in with the rain. With some accumulation in and near the foothills.  
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moves#Hip Hop Dance#Groov3#Front Range
CBS Denver

Welton Street Cafe Opens Take-Out Only Location While The Search Continues For Something Permanent

DENVER (CBS4)– The Welton Street Cafe is back at a new temporary location. After decades, the staple in the Five Points neighborhood officially shut its doors in March at its longtime location off 27th and Welton Street.(credit: CBS) The restaurant has been Denver’s home of fried catfish and honey hot chicken, but to many it means so much more, like community. The owners are trying to raise enough money to find a new permanent home. Until then, the cafe has a new home, basically a kitchen, that is take out only. (credit: CBS) The staff is busy filling orders. “Trying to get back in the swing of things. We are in a new space, a new kitchen, it’s just a kitchen only but just happy to be back to serve. That’s the best part,” said Fathima Dickerson, one of the café’s owners.(credit: CBS) The menu is limited because the cafe is sticking with the essentials. RELATED: Turin Bikes Closes Up Denver Shop After 50 Years
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs' big beetle is being reborn

The big beetle haunted R.J. Steer. For years driving through the canyon country south of Colorado Springs, he winced at the sight of that statue there on the hilltop before May Natural History Museum, that promotional head-turner since the 1960s along Colorado 115. Representing the fourth-generation boss of the family...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Lives Of Shooting Victims Alicia Cardenas, Alyssa Maldonado Celebrated At MSU

(CBS4) — At Tivoli Turnhalle in Denver, family and friends gathered to celebrate the lives of two women who were gunned down at the end of last year. (credit: CBS) Alicia Cardenas and Alyssa Maldonado were among five people killed during an hour-long shooting spree between Denver and Lakewood in December 2021. Alyssa’s husband, Jimmy, was injured in the shooting. Alyssa and Jimmy Maldonado (credit: Maldonado family) (credit: CBS) The memorial service had dancing and music from Chicano heritage students at MSU. They worked with the families for months, hoping the service would offer a chance for the community to heal. “Our students were very heartbroken,” Dr. Renee Fajardo said. “They wanted to provide a healing space for both of these families and people they have worked with for many, many years to come together and celebrate the lives of these two women that they personally know. There is also work underway to preserve the murals painted by Alicia Cardenas around Denver. RELATED: ‘This World Is Just So Cruel’: Family Gathers To Honor Alyssa & Jimmy Maldonado 6 Dead, Including Suspect, In Violent Crime Spree In Denver & Lakewood Father: Tattoo Artist Alicia Cardenas Was Among 6 Killed In Shooting Spree In Denver & Lakewood
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Closes La Alma Rec Center After Deadly Shooting, Rising Crime

DENVER (CBS4) – Children in one Denver neighborhood are without their beloved rec center after the city deemed the area unsafe. Denver Parks and Recreation put gates around the La Alma Recreation Center and nearby playground after a shooting took the life of a longtime resident. (credit: CBS) Families arrived at the Rec Center the next day, disappointed to learn it was closed. Shaquanna Smith brings her children there every day. “They beg to come here. It definitely keeps them out of trouble,” said Smith. “We’re here every day while my oldest is at tutoring. It’s like our mutual ground. It’s just shocking that...
DENVER, CO
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Colorado Springs, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. As word of the outstanding cuisine and service at Crave Real Burgers spreads across the country, Jeff and Jeryn have launched stores in Colorado Springs. They've entered their 100 percent Colorado Proud beef burgers in the Denver Burger Battle five years in a row, winning multiple prizes in both the People's Choice and Judges' Choice categories. They make the finest and most imaginative burgers you'll ever experience with additions like coffee, peanut butter, and even doughnuts.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Art Museum Celebrates 20th Annual Día del Niño

DENVER (CBS4) — Lively music drifted over the tops of buildings and through The Denver Art Museum’s Martin Building Amphitheater on Sunday morning. Mexican dancers wore stunning costumes, performing for a captivated audience as part of DAM’s 20th annual Día del Niño, which is an international bilingual celebration of children. (credit: CBS) Clara Ricciardi, Senior Spanish Language and Community Engagement Liaison for DAM, says the day began as a proclamation to ensure children felt valued. “Especially after wars, after economic hardships, the people who suffer most are the kids, so they needed to be protected. We want them to be at home, we...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Couture: The Most Popular Designer Brands in the State

Trendy places like New York and Los Angeles are known for being fashion-forward and offer plenty of boutiques and stores to shop for designer brands. While Colorado might not be recognized as a fashion mecca like some of these other locations, shoppers in the Centennial State are still in the market for luxury and designer brands.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy