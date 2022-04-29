ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Near 45th And Perry Will Reopen Tuesday After Water Main Break Repairs Completed

By Jennifer McRae
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Many people living in the Berkeley neighborhood near 45th Avenue and Perry Street will have to wait a few more days until the road reopens. Repairs continue after a broken water main flooded their homes.

A 24″ water main broke on Sunday morning and dozens of homes were without water for a couple of days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCxXf_0fORc0BW00

(credit: CBS)

Part of the street has been patched after the burst pipe was repaired. Crews are still finishing repairs to the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIcVE_0fORc0BW00

(credit: CBS)

The road is set to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, May 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Th1Fd_0fORc0BW00

(credit: CBS)

Denver Water says it will work with homeowners who suffered damage in the flood. It’s not clear what cause the water main to break, however the agency said it was built in the 1920s.

