ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Will Deliver Commencement Address At USAFA Graduation

By Ben Warwick
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2lZL_0fORbzT100

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will headline commencement at the United States Air Force graduation next month.

Austin is the 28th Secretary of Defense, sworn in in January of 2021. Austin spent 41 years in the United States Army and led the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria as Commander of U.S. Central Command. Before that, he served as Vice Chief of Staff of the Army.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fx1IP_0fORbzT100

(Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

The USAFA Commencement is set for Wednesday, May 25th at Falcon Stadium. 2022 Graduation is closed to the public for in-person attendance due to COVID protocols.

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy