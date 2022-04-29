Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Will Deliver Commencement Address At USAFA Graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will headline commencement at the United States Air Force graduation next month.

Austin is the 28th Secretary of Defense, sworn in in January of 2021. Austin spent 41 years in the United States Army and led the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria as Commander of U.S. Central Command. Before that, he served as Vice Chief of Staff of the Army.

The USAFA Commencement is set for Wednesday, May 25th at Falcon Stadium. 2022 Graduation is closed to the public for in-person attendance due to COVID protocols.