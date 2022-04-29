ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former CDC chief says Trump appointees blocked agency from briefing on COVID

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5Shb_0fORbo0G00

In closed-door testimony to House investigators released on Friday, Dr. Bob Redfield, former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, former President Donald Trump appointees repeatedly blocked his public health experts from briefing the American public.

Redfield described, in detail, efforts by the CDC to speak publicly on what it knew about COVID and how people could stay safe.

"They would not clear our briefings," Redfield said, according to written excerpts of the interview. "This is one of my great disappointments. That HHS basically took over total clearance of briefings by CDC."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOgmx_0fORbo0G00
Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speaks during a roundtable discussion on vaccine distribution in Memphis, Tenn.

Further, Redfield said he believed the consequences of CDC's inability to provide information to the public during that period, impacted the trust of the American public on the agency.

He called his replacement, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, after she was picked for the job, and promised he would never jump on the evening television shows and criticize her.

MORE: Ivermectin does not reduce risk of hospitalization for COVID-19: Study

"I called her when she got nominated. The one thing she wasn't going to hear from me was public criticism. I got it every night from my predecessors on the nightly news. I said I'm not going to do that to you. That is tough job. I'm here to help. Call me if you can," Redfield said.

Prior to Redfield's comments, last week, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a new report detailing accusations from staffers of political interference against the agencies within HHS, including the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

Interviewees reported, through a confidential hotline, that they had witnessed instances of political interference occur, but did not report them for various reasons, including fear of retaliation, a lack of knowledge on how to report the issues, or a belief that their leaders were already aware of the issues.

MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Some respondents from the CDC and FDA said they felt that the potential political interference they observed, had resulted in the "alteration" or "suppression" of scientific findings. Other interviewees reported that they believed the potential political interference that they had witnessed, may have resulted in the "politically motivated alteration of public health guidance or delayed publication of COVID-19-related scientific findings."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNsk0_0fORbo0G00
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC speaks in Washington, D.C., Nov. 4, 2021.

In one instance, in May 2020, a senior official from the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response claimed that HHS retaliated against him for disclosing "concerns about inappropriate political interference to make chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine available to the public as treatments for COVID-19," GAO officials wrote in the report.

MORE: Weekly pediatric COVID-19 infection rates see 1st increases since January

The report, which stated that the agencies had not reported any formal internal allegations of potential political interference from 2010 through 2021, found that the federal health agencies do not have appropriate procedures in place that "define political interference in scientific decision-making." Although all four agencies train staff on some scientific-integrity-related topics, the NIH is the only agency that provides guidance on political interference.

According to GAO officials, who concluded their audit through April 2022, HHS concurred with the recommendations to develop procedures and training for reporting these allegations of political interference.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Redfield
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Gao#Covid#House#American#Hhs#Bloomberg#Getty Images
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
AOL Corp

Democrats urge Biden to use presidential powers, 'whatever means necessary' to protect voters

WASHINGTON – With federal voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights activists are calling on the Biden administration to issue anew executive order aimed at better protecting votersagainst restrictive state election laws. Democrats and activists are increasingly disappointed with the lack of progress on passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POLITICO

Why did Kamala take the Pfizer pill?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. For the last several weeks, Americans across the country have struggled to access the new...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Are We in the Middle of an Invisible COVID Wave?

Over the past month, the number of new COVID cases in my social circle has become impossible to ignore. I brushed off the first few—guests at a wedding I attended in early April—as outliers during the post-Omicron lull. But then came frantic texts from two former colleagues. The next week, a friend at the local café was complaining that she’d lost her sense of smell. My Instagram feed is now surfacing selfies of people in isolation, some for the second or third time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

630K+
Followers
151K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy