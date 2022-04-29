ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand opening for Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport’s new concessionaires

KILLEEN, Texas (April 29, 2022) – Passengers at the City’s Killeen-Foot Hood Regional Airport (GRK) now have full access to three businesses, following the grand opening of new food, beverage and gift shops.

The airport hosted a ribbon cutting for the Co-Pilot Coffee and Cantina, Rotors and Wings Grill and Boarding Time Gifts on Apr. 28. The new operator of these concessions is Tailwind Concessions, a company that aims to enhance the airport experience for busy travelers, vacationers and airport personnel.

“In the middle of the pandemic, we were able to partner with a concessions group that specializes in regional airports,” Mike Wilson, Executive Director of Aviation said. “These delicious options will enhance the passenger experience for our Central Texas Hometown Airport.”

The grand opening event has been in the planning over the last year. The success of Tailwinds at GRK is a testament to the stability of the GRK Airport community to overcome pandemic-related illness and supply shortages, while maintaining strong passenger numbers to support new businesses being attracted to the Central Texas region.

Co-Pilot Coffee and Cantina offers coffee and adult beverages, Rotors and Wings Grill offers hot meals, and travelers can pick up their favorite trinkets and gifts at Boarding Time Gifts. The concessionaires also have kiosks past security checkpoints, where many of these items can also be purchased. This is the first time GRK has offered food, beverages and gifts in post-security areas.

Menu items include burgers, wings, quesadillas, grilled cheese sandwiches, grilled/fried chicken, chicken tenders, fries/tater tots/onion rings, smoothies, and hot and cold coffees.

The operating hours of the new concessionaires are 5:30a.m – 6p.m. (30 minutes before the first departing flight, up until the last flight departs).

The airport had a soft opening of these businesses in February of 2021 and saw revenues of about $445,000 within its first year. That’s their highest-grossing concessionaire revenue since 2016. The concessions have been revamped and improved over the last year.

Guests were able to sample offerings from the new concessionaires. Attendees to the event included representatives from III Corps and Fort Hood, representatives from Congressman John Carter’s and Congressman Roger Williams’ offices, American Airlines, Bell County Commissioners and Office of the Judge, Central Texas College, the City of Copperas Cove, the City of Harker Heights, the Hispanic-American Chamber, the Greater Killeen Chamber, the National Mounted Warfare Foundation and Omni Financial, among others.

