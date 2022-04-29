ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, MN

Weather throws wrench in crop rotation plans

A Red River Valley farmer's crop rotation is in flux. Vance Johnson grows corn, soybeans, wheat and sugarbeets near Breckenridge, Minnesota and says planting plans might be changing after a late April snow. "The fact that wheat...

