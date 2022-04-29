Weather throws wrench in crop rotation plans

As the land of (more than) 10,000 lakes, Minnesota boats some of the largest freshwater lakes in the country.Of course, there is Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world at 20 million acres, which we share with Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada.Lake of the Woods is also massive, at 950,000 acres. We share that one with Canada, too.By the numbers: Here are the 10 largest lakes completely inside of state boundaries, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.Upper and Lower Red Lake — 288,800 acresMille Lacs Lake — 132,516 acresLeech Lake — 111,527 acresLake Winnibigoshish — 58,544 acresLake Vermilion — 40,557 acresLake Kabetogama — 25,760 acresMud Lake (Marshall County) — 23,700 acresCass Lake — 15,596 acresLake Minnetonka — 14,004 acres

