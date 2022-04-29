ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Man Sought In 2020 Beating Of 60-Year-Old Woman

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said they are looking for a man suspected in the beating of a 60-year-old woman in 2020.

Ray White is wanted for the November 2020 assault of a woman in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue, police said. He allegedly beat her in the head with the butt of a handgun and continued to beat the woman while she was on the ground by stomping her with his boots.

Ray White, BPD

White’s last known address was in the 600 block of North Lakewood Avenue in East Baltimore. He is six feet, three inches and around 160 pounds.

Anyone who sees White or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension Detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.

