ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Demand holding steady for strawberries as farmers worry about drought

By Erin Fe
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8VX6_0fORXcTi00

It’s peak season for strawberries but a lack of rain has many farmers worried.

San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau’s executive director, Brent Burchett, says they expect the strawberry crop on the Central Coast to be on the rise, adding that demand is holding steady, but in the long run, they are worried about where to get groundwater.

Strawberries are the number one commodity in terms of total value in San Luis Obispo County and the fruit contributes to about 30 percent of the Central Coast agricultural economy.

"So strawberries were probably the last crop to be impacted by drought, but we're worried about that long-term in terms of seawater intrusion, kind of having that quality of water go down,” Burchett said.

Anytime there is a deficit for groundwater, he says that empty space will fill up with seawater.

"We're worried about the seawater intrusion starting to creep in, so if you don't get rain or a pretty good rain this time of year, this time next year, we're worried that the seawater will start getting into those groundwater, aqueducts and wells,” Burchett said.

Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have moderate, Mediterranean climates and temperatures and rainfall becomes a bit more volatile further inland.

"Fortunately, strawberries are grown near the coast. That part of the counties actually get more access to water. We don't worry about wells going dry in South County as much as we do in North County," Burchett said.

He adds that demand for strawberries went up as well across the U.S. and says Mother's Day is one of the biggest days for strawberry sales.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Strawberry, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Industry
City
Santa Barbara, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Business
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Central Coast#Farm Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall covers 101 dangerous candies and snacks

Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause life-threatening illnesses in some people. The microorganism can be found in all sorts of food products, including snacks. It was just a few weeks ago that Ferrero issued a massive recall of Kinder-branded Easter-themed chocolates due to Salmonella contamination. And now it’s time to make note of an even bigger candy recall from Strauss Israel Elite that was triggered by the same bacteria.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

SoCal water restrictions: How to make your yard more water efficient

As a drought continues to plague the region, Southern California’s water supplier has for the first time restricted millions to watering their yards just one day a week. The unprecedented action by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is due to a water shortage emergency and means that certain cities and water agencies in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Megadrought threatens California power blackouts this summer

The historic drought choking off rivers and reservoirs from the Rocky Mountains to the California coast is threatening to strain power grids this summer, raising the specter of blackouts and forcing the region to rely on more fossil fuels. Many reservoirs that should be brimming with spring snowmelt show bathtub...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy