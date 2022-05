(Cassleton, ND) -- Despite heated opposition, the Casselton City Council has voted 5-1 to allow a proposed soybean plant to be built. During the city council meeting, residents did continue to bring up concerns such as potential traffic disruptions, biking and walking safety for kids in the area and the current railway system that would be used for the plant. Most who have expressed concerns have been for the growth the plant will bring to the city, but feel the decision is rushed and that the physical blueprint of it should be moved outside Casselton.

CASSELTON, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO