Scottsdale, AZ

Luxe Living: Beach Style

By About Perrine Adams
frontdoorsmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning a sunny escape? Make a stylish debut on your next...

frontdoorsmedia.com

The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
KTAR.com

Wayback Burgers to open first Arizona location in Gilbert

PHOENIX — Connecticut-based franchise Wayback Burgers announced Friday it will open its first Arizona location in the East Valley later this year. The fast-casual restaurant will be located in Gilbert near Warner and Gilbert roads and is expected to open in the fall of 2022, according to a press release.
Greyson F

New Authentic Indian Restaurant Now Open

A new regional Indian restaurant is now open.Andy Hay/Unsplash. For lovers of world cuisines, it can often be difficult to find authentic restaurants that expertly duplicate the tastes, smells, and experiences of eating in other areas of the world. For one reason or another, recipes are often compromised, resulting in a dulled-down or altered eating experience. Thankfully, around metro Phoenix, there are a handful of ethnic food offerings crafted by individuals who have immersed themselves in the creation and preparation of these foods, often through years of living in those communities and then bringing their experience to the Valley to share. That is exactly what has happened once again with one of the latest restaurant openings, Biryani Pot.
KTAR.com

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market kicks off move to larger space Saturday

PHOENIX – The long-running Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market throws open the figurative doors to its new home Saturday. The market, operating since 2005, has moved to the Phoenix Bioscience Core at Fifth and McKinley streets and will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. through October. Hours the rest of year will remain from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Take mom to one of the most lavish Mother's Day brunches in metro Phoenix this year

Moms are always on duty, ready with a handbag full of solutions for every mishap—wet wipes, Tide Pens, superhero bandaids, extra soft tissues and enough napkins to soak up to-go cup malfunctions. To thank her for all the carpool shifts, loud clapping at recitals and exactly-when-you-need-them-most hugs, why not make her feel like the queen she is and treat her to a luxurious brunch this year. From decadent spreads that come with endless mimosas to elegant plates and special surprises...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

This popular Japanese discount store will open its 1st Arizona location. Here's where

A Japanese discount store that sells homeware, beauty products, stationery and toys is preparing to debut in metro Phoenix. According to a post on the ArizonaAsians.com Facebook page, a storefront sign at the Chandler Ranch shopping plaza announces that Daiso, a popular dollar store-type retailer in Japan that has more than 5,800 locations around the world, is "coming...
