Two homicides over the weekend capped off a violent week in Toledo, as the number of homicides in the city this year nearly doubled over the course of just nine days. About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Neiko McIntyre, 16, was shot to death in the 200 block of Orville Drive in North Toledo. Police found him lying in the street, where he was pronounced dead. The Lucas County coroner later ruled Mr. McIntyre’s death a homicide, saying he had been shot at least eight times.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO