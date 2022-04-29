ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Sioux Center school district earns national recognition

By Renee Wielenga rwielenga@nwestiowa.com
nwestiowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CENTER—For the first time Sioux Center School District’s music education program has received national recognition. The district’s program was named one of the Best Communities for Music Education for 2022. Sioux Center is one of six Iowa school districts on the list; other Iowa school...

www.nwestiowa.com

KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Northeast Iowa Feedlot Faces New Controversy

The neighbors of a controversial feedlot in Northeast Iowa are speaking up as the feedlot seeks a permit renewal. Supreme Beef LLC in Monona is looking to renew its water permit that allows the facility to use 21.9 million of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources held a meeting Monday where, according to Iowa Public Radio, residents urged the Department to not grant approval.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Spring planting getting underway in Northwest Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa -- Lingering cool soil temperatures and dry conditions in Siouxland kept many farmers out of the field for much of April. A gradual warming this week was expected to encourage more producers to put corn in the ground, though rain in the forecast for this weekend threatened field work in parts of the tri-state region.
LE MARS, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

New Iowa Casey’s Store is First of its Kind in the Area

Casey's just opened a new store in Iowa that's unlike any around it. Back in October of 2020, we told you that Casey's was getting a new look. They modernized their look with a new logo and dropped "General Store" from their name. Their online ordering, delivery, and curbside services have evolved recently too. Plus, they added new breakfast items last year that included burritos, bowls, and more. That's a lot of "new." Now, they've switched things up again.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

3 rescued on river after kayaking in northeastern Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were rescued Sunday morning after becoming stranded on the Upper Iowa River. The sheriff’s office said it was called at 11:50 a.m. near 345th St. in Freemont Township north of Kendallville. The three people, all from Illinois, were kayaking and had left from...
IOWA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Winters Leaving Who 13: Where Is the Veteran Iowa Anchor Going?

Iowa residents have to bid farewell to their favorite anchor. Dan Winters has been on WHO 13 for almost two decades and has been delivering groundbreaking news to Des Moines long before that. So viewers were dejected when Dan Winters announced he is leaving WHO-TV this month. The expected questions soon followed. WHO 13 viewers want to know why the news anchor is leaving, where is he going next, or if he is retiring. Fortunately for his dedicated followers, Dan Winters answered most of their queries.
DES MOINES, IA

