Mental health support meeting on May 3

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and during the COVID-19 pandemic, studies showed an increase in mental illness in children. We asked Action News Jax Medical Expert Dr. Michelle Aquino about the signs parents should look out for regarding their child’s mental health. Aquino is a doctor at Baptist Health and has decades of experience in medicine.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Just one day before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, 76-year-old Naomi Judd passed away. Saturday afternoon, her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd announced her death saying they lost their ‘beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.’. “My momma...
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Watertown School District says a letter from a teacher to students seeking to talk about their gender identity does not have the district’s support. 14-year-old Kai Price received one of the letters on Monday. Kai enjoys music, drama and drawing. “I’m just a 14-year-old kid trying to get through life,” Price […]
Comments / 0