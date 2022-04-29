ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Mental health support meeting on May 3

nwestiowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CENTER—The video “Living with Mental Illness” will be shown when the...

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Ask the Doc: Dr. Aquino shares mental health resources for parents, kids

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and during the COVID-19 pandemic, studies showed an increase in mental illness in children. We asked Action News Jax Medical Expert Dr. Michelle Aquino about the signs parents should look out for regarding their child’s mental health. Aquino is a doctor at Baptist Health and has decades of experience in medicine.
KIDS
KELOLAND TV

Mental health awareness following the death of Naomi Judd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Just one day before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, 76-year-old Naomi Judd passed away. Saturday afternoon, her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd announced her death saying they lost their ‘beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.’. “My momma...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy