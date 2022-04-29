ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB hands Trevor Bauer 2-year ban for violating league’s domestic violence policy

By Daily News Sports Desk, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Major League Baseball has suspended Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two full seasons without pay, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.

Bauer’s suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence policy is effective immediately, MLB said in a statement.

The ban comes after a probe into the Dodgers pitcher by the league’s department of investigations.

Bauer is appealing MLB’s decision.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy,” the 2020 Cy Young winner wrote on Twitter shortly after the ban was announced. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail.

“As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Developing story, check back for details.

