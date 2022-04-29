Homeless couple fatally struck on tracks inside Harlem subway tunnel
A homeless couple was struck and killed by a subway train inside a Harlem tunnel Friday morning, police said.
The unidentified man and woman were in the off-limits area at 10:47 a.m. inside the 1 train tunnel at W. 145th St. station when they were hit.
Both died at the scene.
The man was thrown 15-20 feet into the station and the woman’s body was found in the tunnel.
It wasn’t immediately clear how long they had been in the tunnel.
