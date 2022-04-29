The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Taglines Are Here

Season 14 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is almost here, and I can’t wait to see the Atlanta peaches back in action. Of course, there was a cast shake up , and two veteran members of the franchise decided to dip out.

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey , and her cheekbones, decided to exit the series after 11 year s. The reason? She was only offered a Friend of the Housewives contract .

Porsha Williams also decided to leave after years on the show . Her lightning-fast engagement to Simon Guobadia , who was the very recent ex of Porsha’s co-star, Falynn Guobadia , stunned her co-stars. And instead of support, they offered plenty of shade .

Sheree Whitfield returned for this season , and this time it seems like she will be sporting her She by Sheree joggers. And long-time Friend of the Housewives Marlo Hampton finally nabbed her peach. She earned it, and then some.

Kenya Moore , Kandi Burruss , and Drew Sidora are all returning for Season 14. Newbie Sanya Richards-Ross , who is an Olympic gold medalist in track and field, rounds out the cast .

It looks like an explosive season. Kenya and Marlo teamed up last season to try and expose Porsha during the Bolo drama, but they are supposedly on the outs once again . Shocking! But Kenya also seems to be feuding with Sheree . I am here for it! Kandi claimed that Kenya tried to come for her , but she shut it down. Pass the popcorn, please.

Kandi crowned Sheree as the best peach this season. Kandi remarked, “ She’s the queen of this season, I think .” That won’t sit well with Kenya .

Sheree is having man trouble. Tyrone Gilliams , who has been released from prison, allegedly sent Bravo a cease-and-desist letter . The trailer for this season , which was shared by Love BScott , showed Sheree breaking down over her relationship issues with Tyrone. Sheree also came for Drew , and Drew tossed a dog bone at the infamous bone collector. Don’t bother, Drew. You are out of your depth with Sheree.

E! News exclusively shared the Season 14 opening credits and the new taglines, and they do not disappoint. Kandi’s tagline, “I ain’t never skipped a beat or a bag,” is a nod to her music career and multiple businesses.

Drew’s tagline references her edges, which was a hot topic last season . “I keep you on the edges of your seat,” she quipped. I like that one.

Of course, Kenya’s is a not-very-humble brag. “You’re always living in the moment when you are the moment,” she stated.

Sheree’s opening line references her fashion company. “Spring, summer or September, I’m the one you always remember,” Sheree said. That is a catchy line.

Sanya shouted out her Olympic past in her tagline. The newbie stated, “I may be a rookie, but this isn’t my first race.”

My favorite Season 14 intro belongs to Marlo . “I always had the juice, but now, I got the peach!” she exclaimed.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns on Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

TELL US- WHICH TAGLINE IS YOUR FAVORITE? ARE YOU EXCITED FOR SEASON 14?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

