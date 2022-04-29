ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Taglines Are Here

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago

Season 14 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is almost here, and I can’t wait to see the Atlanta peaches back in action. Of course, there was a cast shake up , and two veteran members of the franchise decided to dip out.

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey , and her cheekbones, decided to exit the series after 11 year s. The reason? She was only offered a Friend of the Housewives contract .

Porsha Williams also decided to leave after years on the show . Her lightning-fast engagement to Simon Guobadia , who was the very recent ex of Porsha’s co-star, Falynn Guobadia , stunned her co-stars. And instead of support, they offered plenty of shade .

Sheree Whitfield returned for this season , and this time it seems like she will be sporting her She by Sheree joggers. And long-time Friend of the Housewives Marlo Hampton finally nabbed her peach. She earned it, and then some.

Kenya Moore , Kandi Burruss , and Drew Sidora are all returning for Season 14. Newbie Sanya Richards-Ross , who is an Olympic gold medalist in track and field, rounds out the cast .

It looks like an explosive season. Kenya and Marlo teamed up last season to try and expose Porsha during the Bolo drama, but they are supposedly on the outs once again . Shocking! But Kenya also seems to be feuding with Sheree . I am here for it! Kandi claimed that Kenya tried to come for her , but she shut it down. Pass the popcorn, please.

Kandi crowned Sheree as the best peach this season. Kandi remarked, “ She’s the queen of this season, I think .” That won’t sit well with Kenya .

Sheree is having man trouble. Tyrone Gilliams , who has been released from prison, allegedly sent Bravo a cease-and-desist letter . The trailer for this season , which was shared by Love BScott , showed Sheree breaking down over her relationship issues with Tyrone. Sheree also came for Drew , and Drew tossed a dog bone at the infamous bone collector. Don’t bother, Drew. You are out of your depth with Sheree.

E! News exclusively shared the Season 14 opening credits and the new taglines, and they do not disappoint. Kandi’s tagline, “I ain’t never skipped a beat or a bag,” is a nod to her music career and multiple businesses.

Drew’s tagline references her edges, which was a hot topic last season . “I keep you on the edges of your seat,” she quipped. I like that one.

RELATED: Father Of Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Burruss Says Kandi Was His “Side Chick” In The 90s

Of course, Kenya’s is a not-very-humble brag. “You’re always living in the moment when you are the moment,” she stated.

Sheree’s opening line references her fashion company. “Spring, summer or September, I’m the one you always remember,” Sheree said. That is a catchy line.

Sanya shouted out her Olympic past in her tagline. The newbie stated, “I may be a rookie, but this isn’t my first race.”

My favorite Season 14 intro belongs to Marlo . “I always had the juice, but now, I got the peach!” she exclaimed.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns on Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

TELL US- WHICH TAGLINE IS YOUR FAVORITE? ARE YOU EXCITED FOR SEASON 14?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 Taglines Are Here appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Riley And Kandi Burruss Clap Back At Russell “Block” Spencer For Not Pay Child Support

It’s been a joy to watch Riley Burruss grow up on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Thank you to Kandi Burruss for sharing her gorgeous daughter with us. In the past, Kandi has been asked if co-parenting with Russell “Block” Spencer has been difficult. She replied, “We haven’t really co-parented because he’s never been involved. I stopped expecting anything from him a long time ago. […] The post Riley And Kandi Burruss Clap Back At Russell “Block” Spencer For Not Pay Child Support appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Real Housewives Of Orange County Is The Worst Show She’s Ever Seen

As we all know by know, Kelly Dodd loves to cause trouble on social media. And she loves criticizing her former franchise, Real Housewives of Orange County. There’s no doubt that Kelly was always bringing the drama on the show but eventually, that love for social media controversy caught up to her. After some insensitive […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Real Housewives Of Orange County Is The Worst Show She’s Ever Seen appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Kelly Bensimon Wants To Join New Real Housewives Of New York Show With Alex McCord

News that the Real Housewives of New York will be splintered into two shows has former cast members crawling out of oblivion to express their desire to return.  After a disastrous season plagued with plummeting ratings and a cancelled reunion, Bravo announced a complete cast overhaul for Season 14.  But not to worry, the network […] The post Kelly Bensimon Wants To Join New Real Housewives Of New York Show With Alex McCord appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Reality Tea

Karen Huger Wants Katie Rost Back On Real Housewives Of Potomac

Is it time for the “Katie vibes” to make their way back to Potomac? Karen Huger thinks so. The Grande Dame recently sat down with Page Six, and she revealed that she’s ready to accept Katie Rost back to the show with “open arms.” But is Bravo ready to bring Katie back to The Real […] The post Karen Huger Wants Katie Rost Back On Real Housewives Of Potomac appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Producers Made Teresa Giudice Leave Nashville Cast House After Explosive Bar Fight

Kicked to the curb in Nashville? On the last episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, we saw “table flip 2.0.” The ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs came to a head on the cast trip in Nashville. While the entire cast has been gossiping about Tre’s man, Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ questionable past, […] The post Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Producers Made Teresa Giudice Leave Nashville Cast House After Explosive Bar Fight appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Drew Sidora
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Slams Erika Jayne’s Intelligence In Wake Of Garcelle Beauvais Book Drama

As the great RuPaul would say, “Reading is fundamental.” And Lisa Vanderpump seems to agree. Despite not being a housewife with a vested interest anymore, Lisa has clearly seen the fighting between Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais on social media. It’s certainly garnered a lot of attention. And it will surely drive fans to tune […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Slams Erika Jayne’s Intelligence In Wake Of Garcelle Beauvais Book Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Insults Emily Simpson By Comparing Her To Fiona From The Movie Shrek

There’s something about Shrek. For some reason, body shaming housewives across multiple franchises have used the lovable green ogre as a way to insult each other. We’ve heard it before – Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah referred to bestie Heather Gay  as Shrek in leaked texts. An unfazed Heather inexplicably defended Jen […] The post Kelly Dodd Insults Emily Simpson By Comparing Her To Fiona From The Movie Shrek appeared first on Reality Tea.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Track And Field
Reality Tea

Candiace Dillard Bassett Unfollows Gizelle Bryant On Instagram

As the Real Housewives of Potomac filming continues, the rumors are flying. You may have heard some mention of an “inappropriate interaction” taking place between Gizelle Bryant and Chris Bassett during the season 6 reunion taping. The blogs are alive. So far, nothing has been confirmed. Coincidentally, and I’m sure totally unrelated, there seems to be a public falling out […] The post Candiace Dillard Bassett Unfollows Gizelle Bryant On Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Tom Schwartz Denies Rumors About Making Out With Raquel Leviss

Oh Raquel Leviss. What’s not to love? I will stand by this graceful, well-intentioned, gentle, and kind woman until forever. Watching this Bambi-eyed b*tch stand tall against Lala Kent’s tantrum in season 7 really sealed the deal for me. My pageant queen with dreams of being a pediatric occupational therapist. <3 I was absolutely floored to see the rumors […] The post Tom Schwartz Denies Rumors About Making Out With Raquel Leviss appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Reality Tea

Gina Kirschenheiter Admits Heather Dubrow’s “Karma” Remark To Noella Bergener Was “Not Nice”

Real Housewives of Orange County vet Heather Dubrow and newbie Noella Bergener will never get along. There has been friction from the jump. To be fair, Noella did not have an easy season. Her estranged husband, James Bergener, owed over $5 million dollars in back taxes. Then she was shocked when James filed for divorce. […] The post Gina Kirschenheiter Admits Heather Dubrow’s “Karma” Remark To Noella Bergener Was “Not Nice” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Tom Schwartz Stopped Wearing His Wedding Ring; Says He Is Still “Madly In Love” With Katie Maloney

Tom Schwartz is making strides towards living independently for the first time in his life (I assume). He has finally stopped wearing his wedding ring! The decision has come over a month after Katie Maloney filed for divorce. In an interview with Page Six he admitted, “I’ve been wearing it for the past few months, but I just woke up […] The post Tom Schwartz Stopped Wearing His Wedding Ring; Says He Is Still “Madly In Love” With Katie Maloney appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Claims Andy Cohen Blackballed Her From Opportunities Outside Of Bravo

More and more details from the lawsuit NeNe Leakes filed against Bravo are starting to come out. And they paint a very unflattering picture of the network, including Andy Cohen.  The suit was filed on April 20th in a federal court in Atlanta. It alleges that the defendants allowed a hostile and racist work environment. […] The post NeNe Leakes Claims Andy Cohen Blackballed Her From Opportunities Outside Of Bravo appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy