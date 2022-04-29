ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu in first confirmed case in U.S.: CDC

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A Colorado man tested positive for H5 bird flu in the first confirmed case of a human infected with the disease in the U.S., health officials said.

The patient — an inmate at a state correctional facility — was involved in the culling of poultry with presumptive H5N1 bird flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The case was reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and confirmed by the CDC.

The person is described as an adult male, younger than 40, who is now isolating and receiving the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir as per CDC guidance.

He’s described as “largely asymptomatic, reporting only fatigue,” Colorado health officials said in a statement Thursday.

The inmate was participating in a prerelease employment program and helping to remove chickens suspected of being infected with the virus from a commercial farm in Montrose County, western Colorado.

Federal officials say that the case doesn’t change the human risk assessment for the general public, which according to the CDC is low.

The U.S. is currently experiencing a large outbreak of the current strain of bird flu, the H5N1, since February. Viruses have been found in commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and in wild birds in 34 states.

Health officials have tracked the health of more than 2,500 people with possible exposure to H5N1-infected birds, and the Colorado man is the only case reported in the U.S. It’s also only the second human case associated with this specific group of H5 viruses, which are currently predominant.

In December 2021 a person in the U.K. became the first known confirmed case of H5N1 infection, according to the CDC. The person was also asymptomatic and had direct contact with infected birds.

“We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to them is low,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a statement. She added that officials will continue to monitor the situation.

Federal officials also say that the CDC “will continue to watch this situation closely for signs that the risk to human health has changed.”

The agency is monitoring H5N1 viruses for genetic changes “which could indicate the virus is adapting to spread more readily from birds to people.”

