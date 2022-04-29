ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hot Docs Forum Highlights Chilean Storytelling With Made In Chile Strand

By Holly Jones
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zecTV_0fORSaON00

Click here to read the full article.

In collaboration with Hot Docs 2022, Chiledoc announced that the Toronto-based festival will showcase seven Chilean documentaries as part of its Made In Chile strand.

Screening from April 29, the selections highlight the burgeoning global impact of Chile’s spirited documentary film initiative, encompassing diverse and bold perspectives from new voices nationwide.

As North America’s largest documentary film festival, conference and market, Hot Docs strives to forge essential relationships that lead to production opportunities for documentary filmmakers with a keen eye on the global market.

“We are excited to celebrate and spotlight this new movement of documentary filmmakers from Chile,” shares Shane Smith, director of programming for Hot Docs. “Their bold and daring approach to reexamining their country’s multifaceted history while crafting powerful and distinctively Chilean stories is making the documentary industry, and the world, take notice.”

Made in Chile bows, indeed, just days after “My Imaginary Country,” from Patricio Guzmán, the doyen of Chilean documentary filmmakers, was selected for a special screening at the Cannes Festival.

Paula Ossandón, director of Chiledoc, the sectorial brand for Chilean documentary, elaborates on the state of documentary filmmaking in Chile: “The production of documentaries in Chile is prolific. It could be said that Chile is a country of documentarians. And not only in the field of feature films, but also short films and series. The Chilean documentary has a long history of international recognition in festivals and markets, but we could say that today it is at a special moment, a moment where isolated examples are no longer those that shine abroad, but there is a sustained production, recognized for its thematic diversity and for its artistic quality, depth of content and stories of universal interest.”

She added, “It’s a boom moment that’s been exemplified in the nomination of “ The Mole Agent ” for the Oscars. or in which two documentaries “Beyond My Grandfather Allende” and “The Cordillera Of Dreams,” which won the Golden Eye in Cannes; or that Hot Docs, the largest documentary festival in North America, has decided to make a Chilean spotlight this year; or that for the third time we have a Showcase for films in the editing stage at Cannes Docs de Marché du Film. Today it’s not just about specific documentaries, but about filmmakers who are recognized for their talent and a production valued for its artistic solidity and professionalism.”

A breakdown of the titles points to recurrent themes and trends Ossandón pointed out as “the main social problems that the country is experiencing.” They touch on social revolt and the new government led by Gabriel Boric, and the current constitutional process where a popularly elected assembly is writing a new Constitution for Chile.

She also stated that the issues of gender dissidence are significant for Chilean filmmakers, both their experiences and demands, and that ethnic identity is very relevant and recurrent in Chilean documentaries.

“Personal memory, intimate stories are also becoming important on the Chilean documentary scene; as well as the collective memory and the saving of the History, with capital letters, of our country. Chile has always been a country where the issues of memory and human rights have great significance,” she concludes.

“On Suspicion: Zokunetu” World Premiere

*Director Daniel Diaz provides a sobering glimpse into the life of his uncle, Bernardo Oyarzún, a prominent Mapuche artist who was arrested on suspicion of jewelry theft; though he bore no resemblance to the actual thief. Produced by Esteban Sandoval (“Perro Bomba”) and Felipe Poblete, the film touches on deep-seated prejudice against Mapuche in Chile as well as the touching bond between family and Oyarzún’s storied career.

“Meeting Point” World Premiere

*Through raw emotion, director Roberto Baeza and filmmakers Paulina Costa and Alfredo García set out to document the profound journey of turning traumatic lived experiences into revealing cinema. Marking a devastating dark era for Chile, they reconstruct the story of their fathers who met in captivity during Pinochet’s dictatorship in Chile.

“Desert Space” International Premiere

*In Northern Chile, solitude transforms into community as a solemn security guard, Leonel, shares his passion and conviction for the existence of extraterrestrial life. The film’s exquisite cinematography reveals a vast landscape of possibility as he expands on his cosmic indulgence by organizing the first public UFO observation event in the emblematic Atacama desert. Directed by Yerko Ravlic and produced by Michel Toledo.

“Alis” North American Premiere

*Imagination is the master key to this film, directed by Nicolas van Hemelryck and Clare Weiskopf of “Amazona” fame, that follows teenage girls as they embark on adventures with an imaginary classmate to escape the unrelenting chaos of life on the streets of Bogota. Embracing the future while constructing their narratives, serves to break the cyclical violence. Sold by Latido.

“Primera” Canadian Premiere

*On Oct. 18, 2019 a sudden upheaval of the system took place in Santiago as student protests erupted after a spike in public transport fares. Filmmaker Vee Bravo documented the events from an activist’s lens as the movement escalated and the government crackdown intensified.

“Corrupted” World Premiere

*After losing her memory to electroshock therapy, Andrea experimentally reconstructs her past using found footage, diary entries and audio recordings. Directed by Juan Cifuentes Mera (“Los Ojos Del Sapo”).

The Mole Agent” Online Screening

*Oscar-nominated for best documentary feature, directed by Maite Alberdi (“I’m Not From Here”) and a hot sales title for Dogwoof, the film follows Sergio, an octogenarian and unlikely secret agent, as he delves into allegations of elder abuse and theft within a Chilean retirement community. He reveals another kind of crime entirely.”The first time I saw a cut, what stayed with me was the incredible capacity that Maite has to bring tenderness and humanity to a subject that can be very dark,” Chile’s Pablo Larrain told Variety .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

China Box Office Gets May Day Bounce, But Lockdowns Drag on Releases

Click here to read the full article. Theatrical box office in mainland China enjoyed a weekend bounce over the May Day holiday and a new market leader, despite a shortage of fresh titles and mounting cinema closures. Romantic comedy “Stay With Me” was the top-scoring new release title with $8.4 million (RMB55.4 million), according to data from Artisan Gateway, a consultancy and research firm. The film about long distance relationships, distributed by Enlight Pictures, deposed “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which had held the top spot for three previous weekends. U.S. animation “The Bad Guys,” a major hit overseas, opened...
WORLD
Variety

Paramount+ Sets U.K., Korea, Europe, India Launch Dates

Click here to read the full article. Paramount Global’s streamer Paramount+ will launch in the U.K. and Ireland on June 22, with other international territories to follow. June will also see the service’s South Korea launch, with no date specified yet, with further launches planned in Italy, Germany, France and Austria in the second half of the year. In India, Paramount+ will launch in 2023 in partnership with Viacom18 as part of a recently announced agreement. In April, India’s Reliance and Viacom18 entered a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems, a platform of James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and former Disney...
WORLD
Variety

Annecy Gets ‘Spider-Verse,’ ‘Puss in Boots’ Footage and ‘Lightyear,’ and Unveils Festival Lineup

Click here to read the full article. Two of the most awaited European animation films of the year – Alberto Vázquez’s “Unicorn Wars” and Pierre Foldes’ “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman” –  look set to world premiere in competition at France’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the biggest animation festival in the world. Sneak peeks at Annecy’s Work in Progress strand, its industry cornerstone, include Apple Original and Skydance title “Luck,” from Peggy Holmes, Cartoon Network’s “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,” from legendary U.S. director Genndy Tartakovsky (“Samurai Jack”) and the latest works from directors whose prior animated features have scored Oscar nominations: Spain’s Fernando Trueba and...
MOVIES
Variety

Beach House Unveil First Film Score With Netflix’s ‘Along for the Ride’

Click here to read the full article. Long-running indie duo Beach House — who released the sprawling 18-song double album, ‘Once Twice Melody,’ just a few weeks ago — are making their film-scoring debut with Netflix’s “Along for the Ride,” which is described in the announcement as “a sweet summer film based on the popular YA book by New York Times bestselling author Sarah Dessen.” The film arrives on Netflix on Friday. Written and directed by Sofia Alvarez (who wrote the screenplay for both “To All the Boys I’ve Love Before” and its sequel), “Along for the Ride” tells the story of Auden (Emma Pasarow),...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Pablo Larrain
Person
Patricio Guzmán
Person
Gabriel Boric
Variety

Menemsha Acquires North American Rights to ‘Schächten – A Retribution’ From Picture Tree Intl. – Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Menemsha Films has taken distribution rights in North America to Thomas Roth’s drama “Schächten – A Retribution” in a deal with Berlin-based sales company Picture Tree Intl. PTI has debuted the film’s trailer, and will hold an invitation-only private screening of the film for buyers in Cannes. Neil Friedman, president of Menemsha Films, said: “The film ‘Schächten’ is a true discovery. We expect great results for the film upon its release in North America.” Burkhard Ernst, CEO of the production company Cult Film, added: “Thomas Roth does an exceptional job of portraying the struggles of...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Kim Kardashian Wears Iconic Marilyn Monroe ‘Happy Birthday’ Dress to Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and Kim Kardashian is no exception. She further proved her devotion to luxury on Monday by arriving to the Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe’s dress from her iconic 1962 performance of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.” The sparkly sheer dress has been on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Orlando, Fla. since its purchase in 2016 for a whopping $4.81 million, a price that makes it one of the most expensive dresses ever sold. Kardashian’s visit to the museum April 23 with boyfriend Pete Davidson led...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chilean#Capital Letters#Cannes#Hot Docs
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Move Action Series ‘Obliterated’ to Netflix From TBS

Click here to read the full article. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald have set up their action series “Obliterated” at Netflix, Variety has learned. The Netflix series orders comes nearly three years after it was originally announced the show was picked up at TBS. The show is described as an action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight...
TV SERIES
LiveScience

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Earth, moon and sun are aligned in the same plane, and the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, partially or completely covering our closest star. As one of the most dramatic celestial performances, solar eclipses – particularly total eclipses – entice droves...
ASTRONOMY
Variety

William Fichtner Cast in Milo Ventigmilia ABC Drama Pilot ‘The Company You Keep’

Click here to read the full article. William Fichtner has been cast in the ABC upcoming drama pilot “The Company You Keep” starring Milo Ventigmilia. The pilot follows con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a professional collision course. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma is closing in on the criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand. Fichtner is set to star as Leo, a steel worker turned con-man. Leo, who learned the fine art of misdirection a long time ago, is a master of the sleight...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Peacock Will Get Bravo Shows Next-Day, NBCU Streamer Inks Lionsgate Movie Output Deal

Click here to read the full article. Peacock will be the first streaming service to offer access to Bravo shows the day after they air, in a new bit of corporate-sibling synergy at NBCUniversal. For the first time on any streaming-only platform, new episodes of all Bravo shows will be available day-after-air to Peacock’s premium subscribers. The streamer also announced a multiyear movie output deal with Lionsgate, with titles to hit Peacock starting in 2024. The news came as part of Peacock’s 2022 Newfront presentation Monday in New York for marketers. “We are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Amazon
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Launches Weekly Show ‘The Power of Sport’

Click here to read the full article. The Warner Bros. Discovery Sports network is launching a cross-platform weekly sports show featuring leading names on May 4. “The Power of Sport,” an 18-week magazine show, will look towards the week of sport ahead while also accessing Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ archive to look back at some of the iconic sporting moments from the past. Talent featured on the show will include Janja Garnbret, the first-ever female to win an Olympic gold medal in sport climbing; Susie Wolff, CEO, ROKiT Venturi Racing, Formula E, who aims to motivate and inspire female talent to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Film Academy CEO Search Heats Up to Replace Dawn Hudson (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. The search for a new chief executive officer at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has escalated in recent weeks, multiple sources familiar with the process tell Variety. Months ago, the organization behind the Oscars hired management consulting firm Korn Ferry to scout replacements for outgoing CEO Dawn Hudson, who previously announced she would step down by May 2023. Insiders close to AMPAS say she could depart sooner if her position is filled. Korn Ferry, known for identifying board members and C-suite executives for global corporations, has been reaching out to a...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Yellowjackets’ Showrunners Say Season 2 Will Shoot in Late Summer But Will Be Heavy on Winter Mystery

Click here to read the full article. “Yellowjackets” ended its chilling first season by further fueling the mystery in the 1996 winter flashback sequence from the pilot, which featured the Antler Queen a.k.a. Lottie Matthews (Courtney Eaton) and her ilk killing and eating one of the survivors. The finale closed with Lottie ritualistically placing a bear’s bloody heart in a tree-stump altar, flanked by Misty (Samantha Hanratty) and Van (Liv Hewson), foreshadowing what’s to come when the stranded teammates finally reach that stage from the premiere. Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson promise they will be heading back to this icy...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Meltdown: Three Mile Island’ Is a Methodical Look at an American Disaster: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. The partial meltdown at the nuclear power plant at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania in 1979 was a perfect coalescing of factors in two senses. First, a series of cascading mechanical and human errors brought the plant close to a catastrophe that would have potentially made much of the East Coast uninhabitable, we’re told in the new documentary “Meltdown: Three Mile Island.” Second, coming as it did both within memory of the height of Cold War paranoia and days after the release of the film “The China Syndrome,” the disaster was perfectly primed...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kate Walsh Joins Cast of Greg Garcia’s ‘Sprung’ Series For Amazon Freevee (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Kate Walsh has joined the cast of “Sprung,” an upcoming original comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Garcia and Amazon Freevee. Camden Garcia and Andre Jamal Kinney have also been added to the cast, which includes Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt, Shakira Barrera, Phillip Garcia, Clare Gilles and James Earl. “Sprung” follows a group of formerly incarcerated people who decide to use their criminal expertise for good. The show centers on Jack (Dillahunt), who has nowhere to live after being released from more than two decades in prison. He moves in with former cellmate Rooster...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Freak Brothers’ Renewed for Season 2 at Tubi in Streamer’s First Ever Renewal

Click here to read the full article. Tubi has announced that its original animated series “The Freak Brothers” will return for a second season in December 2022. The series renewal is the first ever for the streamer. “The Freak Brothers,” which is based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic comic series “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers,” follows a trio of stoner characters and their cat as they adjust to life in present-day San Francisco after smoking a magical strain of weed in 1969 forces them into a 50-year nap. The series stars Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson and Tiffany Haddish. “We’re excited to bring back...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jonathan Wolf to Step Down From American Film Market – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. IFTA (The Independent Film & Television Alliance) announced Tuesday that American Film Market managing director Jonathan Wolf would step down when his term ends on June 30. Wolf has led the AFM for 24 years, and will continue as an advisor for the 2022 AFM, set to return to Santa Monica in person on Nov. 1-6. Over his time with the organization, Wolf launched TheFilmCatalogue.com, introduced networking and education programs, and the MyAFM online platform. Earlier with IFTA,  he spearheaded the launch of IFTA Collections TM, the industry’s first centralized service for the collection...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

Beach Boys Join LoCash at Stagecoach for Surprise Collaborative Set… Including the New Single Named After Them

Click here to read the full article. The Beach Boys got around to making their Stagecoach Festival debut Sunday, teaming up with the country duo LoCash on four songs to cap the latter act’s early-evening main stage fest. LoCash had a distinct advantage on any other Stagecoach artists who might ever have been tempted to ask the touring Beach Boys to charter a Palm Springs flight: They actually named their new single “Beach Boys.”   Mike Love, Bruce Johnston and three members of their touring band first came out midway into LoCash’s performance to add their harmonies to the new single —...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
52K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy