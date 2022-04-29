Facing illegal rent hikes, L.A. City Council creates info portal for stabilized tenants

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) — The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted Friday to establish a website or database to inform tenants living in rent-stabilized housing.

"The majority of our city's apartments are rent-stabilized -- they're covered by the rent stabilization ordinance," said Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who introduced the motion.

Unfortunately, council members said that many of the people who live in these units don't have accurate information to fight potential rent hikes.

"But studies have found that more than a quarter of people had rent increases that were higher than the allowable maximum, and that more than a third didn't know that they were living in rent-stabilized units," Raman explained.

The motion requires the Los Angeles Housing Department to create "a one-stop-shop for landlords and tenants" where landlords can report rent amounts, and tenants can view registration information about their unit and dispute rent amounts if necessary.

The motion passed the counsel with a vote of 10-to-0.

The City News Service contributed to this report.

