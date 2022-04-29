ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis Allen has colorful analogy for managing Trevor Penning's mean streak

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
We knew that the New Orleans Saints had a big hole to fill at left tackle after they allowed Terron Armstead to walk away in free agency, so it was no surprise when the team acted quickly to select Northern Iowa product Trevor Penning at No. 19 overall. Known for his dominant reps as a run blocker and solid performance in pass protection against a modest quality of competition, the greatest quality Penning has been lauded for has been his mean streak. He relishes the opportunity to throw opponents around and drive them off the line of scrimmage and into the turf, turning the heads of offensive line coaches everywhere.

But that aggressive play style has its downsides. Penning was fouled 16 times in a dozen games as a senior in 2021, due as much to his habit of playing past the whistle as some holding calls when opponents got underneath him (which, well, is going to happen he stands 6-foot-7). Those are things you hope can be coached out of him, and Dennis Allen feels his staff is up to the task.

“If a puppy doesn’t bite when he’s young, he’s not gonna bite when he grows up and becomes a dog,” Allen mused during the Saints’ post-first round press conference, continuing, “I’d rather pull the reins back than have to kick him in the ass to get him going. I like that about him.”

There may be a mixed metaphor in there between walking dogs and riding horses, but that’s alright, Allen’s message shines through. He doesn’t anticipate any challenges in getting Penning to play with intensity or set the tone. Instead, it’s up to him and Penning’s position coaches Doug Marrone and Zach Strief to keep his energy focused on the right targets — taking care not to hurt the team with penalties. It’s a fine line to walk, but it’s nothing unusual. Players on every team struggle to thread the needle between bullying opponents too much or too little.

What’s most promising here is that Penning does have that attitude. If he can put it towards the work ahead in cleaning up his technique and learning to compete with pass rushers that are just as athletic as he is, he has a good shot at reaching his potential. Having a proven coach like Marrone and a longtime NFL starter in Strief (who, like Penning, towers above others on the field at 6-foot-7) gives him some fantastic resources to lean on. It’s easy to see why the Saints valued Penning so highly. Now they’ve got him, and the hard part is getting him ready to start on Sundays.

