ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Updated Saints team needs for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft

By Ross Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8Nzz_0fORR5H000

After landing Ohio State standout wide receiver Chris Olave and the meanest left tackle in the draft in Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa, the New Orleans Saints crossed off two of their biggest needs. Going into Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the team has a few areas on their roster they’re likely to focus. Here are the Saints’ remaining needs heading into the second day of the draft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXhED_0fORR5H000
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After losing both safeties Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins this offseason, the Saints have a big need on the backend of their defense. Safety is a very important position for Dennis Allen’s scheme. While they did sign Marcus Maye in free agency, the team could look to address this position by adding some young talent.

The good news for New Orleans is that that options still available on the board give them a lot of freedom in terms of the unit’s configuration. For instance, if New Orleans were to select ballhawking Illinois safety Kerby Joseph in the second round, his deep safety acumen would allow Maye to play the role of box safety as he did with Robert Saleh’s Jets defense last season. On the other hand, if the Saints go with Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker (Dylan Sanders’ top remaining safety and 20th overall player), Brisker’s length and instincts could be best suited close to the line of scrimmage. Maye would then be able to reprise his early-career role as a roaming free safety.

Defensive tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axfdL_0fORR5H000
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Aside from David Onyemata, the Saints defensive interior is young and mostly unproven. New Orleans should be looking at a dominating presence to complement the seventh-year man out of Manitoba. Last year, Onyemata missed the first six games of the season and still piled on more pressures (32) than every other defensive tackle on the roster combined (31). That can’t be the case.

With names like Travis Jones out of UConn, Matthew Butler of Tennessee, and DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M still on the board, the Saints would have a great opportunity to add a much needed piece to their defensive line. While the Saints don’t necessarily like to draft for need, their free agency approach this year necessitates it. And while this needs isn’t as massive as the one at wide receiver and offensive tackle that was addressed, keeping a strength a strength should be a very important consideration on Airline Drive this week.

Running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T54rr_0fORR5H000
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Saints tailback Alvin Kamara’s trail stemming from an February altercation in Vegas has been pushed to August, regardless of the results of that case, the Saints could still be without him thanks to a potential suspension that could be handed down by the league. The court of the law and the court of the NFL are separate entities. With that, the Saints should take time to consider a back that can be a do-it-all type in his stead.

Even if Kamara doesn’t end up with a suspension this offseason, adding to the running back room still makes sense. Mark Ingram is in the final year of his contract after reuniting with the team last year, Tony Jones Jr. should get another fair shake but is not a guarantee, and Ty Montgomery is now a New England Patriot. The intent with Montgomery’s signing years ago was a have a Kamara-like presence that allowed you to keep the playbook open if Kamara wasn’t on the field. Now, there’s no such presence. Arizona State’s Rachaad White, Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Georgia James Cook are two names to know in Day 2 that are perfect fits for the system in New Orleans.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit Lions 2022 UDFA tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is over and the Detroit Lions have selected a total of eight players, bringing their roster to 87, leaving three open UDFA spots. This page will be updated with UDFAs that agree to terms with the Lions. Lions 2022 Draft Class:. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE. Jameson Williams,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Tennessee State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Illinois State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Chris Olave
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Hinton signs as an undrafted free agent

The former five-star recruit is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps in the NFL. The Johns Creek, Georgia native is hoping to prove the doubters wrong. Christopher Hinton’s father, Chris Hinton, made seven Pro Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts during his NFL career. Christopher Hinton was in the class of 2019, along with Daxton Hill, and both of them declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final 2022 NFL draft boards for all 32 teams

From the War Room... (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) The NFL draft has so many selections and rounds that it's often difficult to keep track of every selection your team made. So, from Round 1 to Round 7, the top choice to compensatory picks, here are the final draft boards for each of the 32 NFL teams...Arizona Cardinals Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports 2022 NFL draft board: Round 2: No. 55 —TE Trey McBride, Colorado State. Round 3: No. 87 — OLB Cameron Thomas, San Diego State. Round 3: No. 100 (from Ravens) — OLB Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati. Round 6: No. 201 — RB Keaontay Ingram, USC. Round 6: No....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jacksonville Jaguars select Montaric Brown in seventh round

Montaric Brown has become the third Razorback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, as has been selected in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the 222nd overall pick. Brown is the second pick from Arkansas to be selected on the final day of the draft, joining John Ridgeway, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 178th overall pick. Brown becomes the fifth player from Arkansas to be drafted by Jaguars, and the first since Brandon Allen, who was selected 201st overall in the 2016 draft. If Brown signs with the Jags, he will become teammates with former Razorback...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Saints#Jets#American Football#Ohio State#Penn State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Bears undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Chicago Bears aren’t finished building their 90-man roster. The Bears will be looking to bring in some undrafted free agents that didn’t hear their name called during the draft. Bears general manager Ryan Poles will looking to bring in some...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers DE Amaré Barno first 2022 draftee to sign his rookie deal

The Carolina Panthers drafted Amaré Barno, in part, for his ability to get the quarterback. He also, apparently, has quite the ability to get to a pen. As announced by the team on Tuesday afternoon, the 23-year-old defensive end signed his standard rookie contract. The penned agreement made Barno the first player taken in the 2022 NFL draft to officially complete his deal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons 2022 draft class: How much will each rookie cost?

The Atlanta Falcons came away from the 2022 NFL draft with eight players and 13 undrafted free agents. In order to sign their rookie draft class, the Falcons had to release running back Mike Davis, offensive lineman Willie Beavers and linebacker James Vaughters. Then on Tuesday, the team gave defensive lineman Grady Jarrett a three-year extension and freed up even more cap space.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos draft results: View the team's 2022 draft class

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton made nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft this weekend. Here’s a quick look at the team’s draft class. The Broncos did not address right tackle or inside linebacker in the draft, perhaps a sign that the team is confident in Billy Turner and Jonas Griffith going into the 2022 season. Besides OT and LB, though, Denver did check off needs at pass rusher, TE, CB, DL and returner.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy