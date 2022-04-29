J.A. Bayona’s ‘Society of the Snow’ Wraps Filming in Spain, Set to Resume in Chile This Fall

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Russian Doll. “If you could choose your mother all over, would you choose me again?”. At the climax of the second season of Netflix’s time-looping-and-hopping dramedy Russian Doll, Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) is asked this question by an out-of-time version of her mother, Lenora (Chlöe Sevigny), whose early death has torn at the seams of Nadia’s time-space continuum. That question — what would we choose if we had the chance to choose again — powers Russian Doll’s second season, a deep and chaotic exploration of the past and how the things and people we can’t change shape us into who we are. But alongside Nadia’s journey through time and her matrilineal bloodline are the found families, the chosen sisters and mothers that each generation grabs ahold of. The bonds of friendship carry them through trauma in ways the most fraught parent-child relationships sometimes can’t.

